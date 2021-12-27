Northland news in brief: Two Lotto First Division winners; and Kaimaumau fire finally contained

A brief history of Lotteries throughout the ages. Video / NZ Herald

It will be a Christmas Day to remember after two Lotto tickets sold in Northland were among seven nationally that each won $142,857 with Lotto First Division. One of the winning tickets was sold on MyLotto in Northland and the other at New World Kaikohe. The winning Lotto numbers were 1, 3, 5, 11, 12 and 38, with the bonus number 34 and Powerball number 8. The winning Strike numbers were 5, 1, 3 and 38. Powerball was not struck on Christmas night and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $17 million. Meanwhile, Strike Four has also rolled over and will be $500,000 on Wednesday night.

Kaimaumau blaze finally contained

The massive fire at Kaimaumau, which swept through more than 2000ha of the roughly 3000ha wetland complex for more than a week, has been contained. The fire started on Saturday, December 18, on one of New Zealand's most ecologically significant wetlands. There was a flare-up of the Waiharara fire near Kaimaumau on Sunday, but it was still within the contained area. Three helicopters were working on the flare-up and two more were expected to join them. The crew cleared the area yesterday morning. The road had been open to one lane on SH1, just north of the intersection at Srhoj Rd and Big Flat Rd.

Fireworks ban

A temporary fireworks ban covering the Karikari Peninsula is in place from this week as part of efforts to reduce the risk of wildfire. The prohibition order was rolled out using Section 52 of the Fire and Emergency Act. Most of Northland is now in an open fire season, meaning permits are not required to light open-air fires around the district. The ban covers the Karikari Peninsula from Cape Karikari in the north down to just north of Lake Rotopokaka. Fire and Emergency wants locals and holidaymakers to use tools such as checkitsalright.nz to see if any restrictions are in place and the MetService app, which has links to fire season information.

Mangawhai bus returns

The Mangawhai Village to beach free bus service is running again this summer. The daily loop runs from Mangawhai Village to the surf beach on the hour and back again on the half-hour, 10am to 5.30pm daily until January 16, then every weekend and public holiday right through to February 7. The service is supported by Kaipara District Council and Northland Regional Council, and operated by Leabourn.

Pahi wharf blessing

Construction for the Pahi wharf upgrade at the Kaipara Harbour ended with a blessing led by kaumatua Hone Martin and representatives of Te Uri o Hau. Kaipara District Council, local contractors Huband as well as Bellingham Marine, WSP engineers, Pahi Boat Club and community members were also present, along with Willow-Jean Prime, Labour MP for Northland. The wharf upgrade is part of Kaipara KickStart, an umbrella programme led by KDC with the support of Provincial Growth funding ($4.95m) from Kānoa – Regional Economic Development and Investment Unit.