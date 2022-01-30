Mangonui Fish Shop, along with JFC Paihia, have been named among the top three fish and chip shops in the country in a NZ Herald poll

Northlanders love their fish and chips, and two of the region's chip shops have been named in the top three in the country. The New Zealand herald had been running a Best of Summer competition, asking readers to name some of their favourite things in the Kiwi summer, including best chips shop, best ice cream, best playground and best campground. After receiving thousands of entries from across the country Pirimai Chippy, in Hawke's Bay, was named the country's top fish and chips shop. However, second place was taken out by Mangonui Fish Shop, and third place went to JFC, in Paihia, Bay of Islands.

Shakespeare in Gardens

Northland Youth Theatre starts its season of the Shakespeare play Macbeth at the Whangārei Quarry Gardens today. A tale of ambition, evil and murder. A prophecy told upon a heath sends Macbeth into a spiral of paranoia, madness, tyranny and murder.

It's free for all to attend between January 31 - February 3 at the Quarry Gardens, though bookings are required under the Covid red light setting with a maximum capacity of 100. It's on from 6.30pm to 7.45pm each night. A fundraiser show will be on February 4 to fundraise for Darius Martin-Baker to travel to London to be a part of the Young Shakespeare Company at the London Globe Theatre in July 2022. Tickets will be $20 and bookings essential at office@nyt.org.nz.

Arrests follow car crash

A Whangārei man, allegedly under the influence of drugs and alcohol, crashed his car into a few parked cars on Hokianga Harbour Dr at 10.50am yesterday. In doing so, a tourist was caught between two parked cars while she was holding her baby. The woman and her child were taken to Whangārei Hospital with minor injuries. The Whangārei man has been charged with driving with drug and/or excessive breath alcohol and taken into police custody. Three other cars were also damaged, but the owners are reported to be out of town.

Nautigals postponed

The NZ Luxury Marine Services Nautigals Tournament 2022, due to be held at the Whangārei Deep Sea Anglers Club, in Tutukaka, on Saturday and Sunday has been postponed. The club said Nautigals had to be postponed, in the best interest and safety of all anglers and members. This means that the tournament will now be held once a suitable date is determined. Keep an eye on www.sportfishing.co.nz/contests/ for any future dates.

Economic confidence down

Northlanders were the most pessimistic in the country as the region was stuck in the red "traffic light" setting and the prospect of move to "orange" seemed distant, according to the Westpac McDermott Regional Economic Confidence. Confidence in Northland plunged over the December quarter, with the 29-point drop taking confidence back to its lowest level since 2013. "Northland was stuck in the red 'traffic light' setting over the quarter. Moreover, the Covid restrictions were particularly ill-timed given they coincided with the beginning of the region's tourist season," said Westpac acting chief economist Michael Gordon. "However, with agriculture's prospects still strong, we expect the region's economic fortunes will turn at some stage over the year." Regional economic confidence in Northland is now classed at -25, 29 points down on the 4 rating at the end of the September quarter.