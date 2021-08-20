Northland news in brief: Teen pedestrian hit by car; and SPCA open during lockdown

Emergency services on Mill Rd in Kensington, Whangārei, where a teenager was struck by a car on Thursday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A Whangārei teenager was lucky to escape any serious injuries after he was hit by a car in Kensington. The boy was crossing Mill Rd, talking to a companion, when he was struck by a slow-moving car around 11.30am on Thursday. Paramedics treated him at the scene for minor scrapes and bruises.

SPCA emergency callouts

SPCA will continue to operate as an essential service under level 4, and the charity's inspectors and ambulance staff will be responding to emergency calls, including urgent animal welfare complaints, while adhering to strict Covid-19 guidelines including wearing masks and social distancing. With the whole country in lockdown, all SPCA centres, op shops and doggy daycare facilities are closed to the public. Centres are unable to accept donated goods during level 4. SPCA centres will continue to operate, with staff providing the best possible care to animals in shelters during this time. If a member of the public discovers an animal that needs help from SPCA, they're urged to call their local centre for guidance or further instructions.

Science fair exhibits

The Far North's top young scientists will share their research — Covid-19 alert levels permitting — at the Top Energy 2021 Far North Science and Technology Fair next week. The fair will be open to the public from 9.30am-1.30pm on Thursday, August 26, at the Turner Centre Plaza in Kerikeri, with prizegiving from 6pm on Friday, August 27.

Crash driver injured

A driver was taken to hospital with a suspected shoulder fracture after a crash on State Highway 10 north of Kāeo on Wednesday. The accident occurred near the top of Kahoe Hill about 3.30am when the vehicle left the road, hit a letterbox and flipped onto its roof. Kāeo and Mangonui fire brigades responded along with police and St John Ambulance.

Shop robbery

Thieves made a getaway with cigarettes stolen from a Kamo store on Tuesday night. Two males entered the shop on Station Rd shortly before 8pm and demanded money. A police spokeswoman said they then stole cigarettes and fled from the store. Police were making extensive inquiries to locate the men. Anyone with information or who may have seen or heard anything suspicious at the time is encouraged to phone 105, and quote file number 210818/7220.

Suburb's growth plans

Whangārei District Council's placemaking team have extended their engagement period on the draft Tikipunga Placemaking Plan. Feedback from the community led to the decision to extend the third round of engagement which will now close on September 15 at 5pm. A WDC spokesperson said the placemaking plan is designed to "help build a shared vision for Tikipunga". To view the draft Tikipunga Placemaking Plans and online submission form visit www.wdc.govt.nz/Placemaking. WDC placemaking team member Alicia Lawrie will also attend Tikipunga Community Trust's "Tiki Pride" meeting on September 13 at 7pm at Hope Church to consult with the public further on the draft Tikipunga Placemaking plan.

Art'nTartan tickets

Tickets for this year's Waipū Art'nTartan Wearable Art contest and show are now on sale from www.eventfinda.co.nz. Tickets will also be available at the Waipū Museum, Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm. The streamlining of the show into one big "open" category, as well as the popular mask section for kiddies, has resulted in a record number of entries and competition will be fierce. Entries have come from as far afield as Auckland, Kerikeri and Tauranga. To replace the category prizes presented in previous years there will be a host of special prizes, including, of course, the much coveted Alison Turner Memorial prize awarded to the supreme winner. The show will be held in the Celtic Barn, Waipū on October 15 and 16 with a matinee on October 16. There has been a huge amount of interest so tickets are expected to sell fast.

Border staff vaccination rates

Data by the Ministry of Health say that as of last week, 113 active border workers at Northport have been fully vaccinated, 20 have had one dose, and 61 are still to be vaccinated against Covid-19. The ministry says the data could be inaccurate as it comes from the Border Workforce Testing Register which is used by companies and organisations to register the vaccine status of their employees. "As such, the ministry is heavily dependent on the quality of the information provided […], noting that inaccurate details may mean that matches with the Covid Immunisation Register are not possible," a spokesperson said. The Northland DHB is working with the Bream Bay Medical Centre who are welcoming border workers for immunisations.