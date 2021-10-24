Northland news in brief: Taniwha game postponed out of respect for tangi of Sean Wainui

Northland's game against Bay of Plenty was postponed yesterday out of respect for the tangi of Chief's player Sean Wainui.

Northland's game against Bay of Plenty was postponed yesterday out of respect for the tangi of Chief's player Sean Wainui.

The Bunnings NPC match between Northland and Bay of Plenty, scheduled to be played at Tauranga Domain on Sunday was postponed due to falling on the same day of Chief's Sean Wainui's tangi.

After consulting with each playing group, both unions agreed it did not feel appropriate to play on the day.

According to the Northland Rugby Union website, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) is working with the Bay of Plenty and Northland unions to reschedule the match and would announce details in due course.

Additionally, as a sign of respect to Wainui and his whānau, NZR asked the rugby community to come together to acknowledge his life prior to all Bunnings Warehouse NPC and Heartland Championship matches at the weekend.

The 25-year-old rugby star was killed in a car crash at McLaren Falls Park, near Tauranga in the Bay of Plenty last Monday.

Performing jazz trio

Northland singer Karen Edwards will perform with her trio at the Northern Jazz Society's next concert on November 7.

Northland's Karen Edwards Trio will be the next act at the Northern Jazz Society's Sunday Jazz Session.

Edwards, vocals, Brian Henderson, piano and John Fraser, bass and one set with the Sistema Jazz Group will perform at Flames Hotel, Onerahi, from 2pm - 4.30pm on November 7.

Admission is members $10 and non members $15.

For more details check out https://www.facebook.com/northernjazzsocietynz/

Lotto winnings

None of the big Lotto prizes came to Northland on Saturday, but a ticket sold in Warkworth won its holder $100,000 with Strike Four.

Two winning Strike tickets were sold at New World Warkworth in Warkworth and Katikati Paper Plus and Post Shop in Katikati.

The winning Strike numbers were 32, 13, 21 and 26.

Westland Milk Products case

The Government's involvement in the controversial decision to approve the sale of Westland Milk Products to Hong Kong Jingang, a company wholly owned by Chinese conglomerate Inner Mongolian Yili, will be under the spotlight in the Court of Appeal this week.

The hearing is of Social Credit's Whangārei leader Chris Leitch's appeal against the High Court decision on its judicial review application, and is set to start on Wednesday.

The judicial review challenged the basis on which the Overseas Investment Office made its decision in 2019 to approve the sale.

Social Credit's position is that the Overseas Investment Office applied the wrong legal test.

Workshops for Māori businesses

BDO, Te Puni Kokiri and Te Hiringa are providing workshops for Māori businesses in three locations across Te Hiku. The workshops will help Māori business owners to network and learn new skills. Topics include financial literacy, cloud accounting, funding options, HR, accounting and legal, marketing and social media and contracts. The workshops will be held in Kerikeri (October 26), Kaikohe (November 2) and Kaitaia (November 9). Wāhine Mā (for Māori women and whānau in business) is from 9am-2pm and Pātai Mai (Māori business owners networking event) is from 2.30pm-6pm. Register now for one or both workshops: www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/wahine-ma-workshop-tickets-179615594077