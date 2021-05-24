Northland news in brief: Swingbridge demolition starts; and Kerikeri identity dies after cancer battle

Broadwood's swing bridge has been closed for a number of years due to safety concerns. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Swing bridge closed

The controversial demolition of a swingbridge in Broadwood, North Hokianga, is due to get under way after a blessing about 8.30am today.

Contractors expect to spend four days dismantling the pedestrian bridge, which linked the centre of Broadwood with Takahue Saddle Rd on the other side of the Mangonuiowae River. It was built by Ahipara man Steve Crouch and local volunteers in 1993 but has been boarded up for safety reasons since the deck warped several years ago. Broadwood residents were keen to have the bridge replaced but the sum set aside in the Far North District Council's last Long-Term Plan, $100,000, was about a third of the amount required.

Kerikeri identity dies

Kerikeri identity Jim Broadbent died in Auckland Hospital on Saturday after a battle with cancer. He was 67. The veteran real estate agent was inducted into Barfoot and Thompson's Hall or Fame this month, making him just the 16th employee in the company's 98-year history to receive the honour. He was also known internationally as a leading breeder of German short-haired pointers, a dog breed sought for hunting and conservation work. A service will be held at the Turner Centre in Kerikeri at 2pm on Saturday.

Arson trial begins finally

A jury trial is under way for a Kerikeri man accused of burning down his own business almost four years ago. Anthony Norman Harrison faces two charges of arson in relation to a fire that destroyed a Music Workshop storage shed on Waipapa Rd in October 2017. The fire also razed his home. It is the third attempt at a trial, with two earlier trials aborted due to issues with a juror and then with evidence. Covid-19 also caused delays. The trial, in the Kaikohe District Court, started on Monday and is set down for 10 days.

Supermoon may be clouded out

An overcast sky is expected to ruin any hope Northlanders have of seeing tomorrow night's supermoon. Those on the South Island's east coast are likely to have the best view of the lunar eclipse, which will begin at 8.47pm and end about 1.49am on Thursday. The moon will be completely hidden from the Sun by the Earth, when the reddening will be most noticeable, for about 14 minutes, from 11.11pm.

Short-film road safety competition

The Northland Road Safety Trust, in partnership with Students Against Dangerous Driving (SADD), is calling on creative minds for a short-film competition. Budding filmmakers are invited to submit a five-minute entry focusing on the dangers of distracted driving, as part of an initiative aimed at deterring motorists from using smartphones when at the wheel. The winner will collect $3000, to be used to improve school facilities for senior students. Entries close on July 9. For more information go to www.sadd.org.nz/driveinthemoment.