Northland news in brief: St John helpers wanted; 2 hurt in SH1 crash

St John Paihia is looking for people to help their community as volunteer first responders. Photo / NZME

Two injured in SH1 crash

A crash on State Highway 1 east of Ōhaeawai yesterday left two people injured, with one flown to Whangārei Hospital. A police spokesman said the crash occurred about 9.50am when a driver pulled out onto the highway from Old Bay Rd into the path of another vehicle. The elderly driver and sole occupant of the T-boned car was shaken but uninjured, but two of the three people in the other vehicle were lapsing in and out of consciousness, with one initially deemed to be in a critical condition. Both were quickly stabilised by St John medics and one was flown to hospital in a moderate condition by the Northland Rescue Helicopter. The highway remained open but traffic was delayed.

St John seeks volunteers

St John Paihia is looking for people to help their community as volunteer first responders. Anyone with a current first aid certificate, positive attitude, compassion and willingness to help can contact Denis on 022 010 2279 to find out about volunteering with St John Ambulance. Information is also available on the website join.stjohn.org.nz.

Tutukaka Block Rd closure

Tutukaka Block Rd will be closed on August 4 due to important safety maintenance on the Northpower electricity network. There will be no access to and from the road between 10.30am and 11.30am while the maintenance takes place from 9am to 3pm. Traffic management will be in place and traffic will be down to one lane at times. Northpower apologised for any inconvenience.

Victim Support volunteers sought

People in Kaikohe and the surrounding areas are being sought to fill Victim Support roles to support victims of crime and trauma. The volunteer positions, working alongside police, require someone with plenty of time, people skills, empathy, advocacy and computer skills. Applicants will need to pass police vetting, referee checks, and have a car and current driver's licence, among other criteria. In return, people will receive a high standard of training to help others and all expenses are paid for. For more information or to apply visit: www.victimsupport.org.nz.

Surge in weight gain

A study by ExerciseNZ has shown New Zealanders gained 2.8 million kilos, or 2819 tonnes, in weight over the last 12 months. Those who gained weight increased by an average of 5.4kg, almost 10 times the normal rate for adults. Research showed last year's lockdown and "longer-term Covid challenges" had changed the way people moved and what they ate.