The Northern Region has won the annual St John National Youth Competitions.

The Northern Region has won the annual St John National Youth Competitions for the first time in 13 years. The competition has drills designed to mimic real medical emergencies, including a simulated drowning, cardiac arrest and car crash.

Large scrub fire

A small controlled burn on a farm at Whangārei Heads escalated into a large scrub fire yesterday. Three fire trucks, a water tanker and a helicopter helped fight the blaze at the end of Ocean Beach Rd. Fire chief Paul MacDonald said the fire had quickly spread into bush but was extinguished within hours.

Vaping linked to heart failure

A new study showing vaping’s potential link to heart failure is further evidence vaping is harmful to health, according to the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation. The study by MedStar Health in Baltimore looked at data from more than 170,000 US patients over four years. It found people who had used e-cigarettes were 19 per cent more likely than non-vapers to have a type of heart failure where the heart muscle becomes stiff. Foundation CEO Letitia Harding said the study shows why the organisation does not want non-smokers to take up vaping.

Four lanes to Kaikohe

The Employers and Manufacturers Association (EMA) has welcomed the NZIER report on the economic benefits of a Northern Expressway. The report found the four-lane expressway from Auckland’s Warkworth to Northland’s Kaikohe would increase Te Tai Tokerau’s GDP by $2.1 billion a year and increase national GDP by $1.2b a year. EMA head of advocacy Alan McDonald said the current road between Auckland and Whangārei is a national disgrace, and the report highlights the urgent need to build a resilient, high-quality expressway. Northland’s growth is being held back by the road, while nearby areas like Waikato are flourishing, he said.

Burgers and business

The Northland Women’s Club is hosting a Burgers and Business event at the Tipsy Oyster, Paihia, on May 24. Four of the club’s businesses will be showcased and its 2024 sponsor, financial services provider Milford, introduced. Tickets are available at www.multimediamagazines.co.nz/collections/eventtickets/products/burgers-and-business.

Child privacy at risk

A survey by the Office of the Privacy Commissioner revealed experts and agencies working with children are concerned about the risk to children’s privacy on social media. They want better guidance and regulatory changes to help professionals, parents, and children better understand and manage those concerns.

Unwelcome milestone

Conquer Caulerpa - Save the Bay of Islands is holding a public meeting one year since the invasive seaweed was found in the Bay of Islands. Learn more about the trust and the fight against caulerpa on May 5 at the Russell RSA, from 2.30pm. Email anika@blahblahmarketing.co.nz to register.












