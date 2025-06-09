Advertisement
Northland news in brief: SPCA seeks cutest pets for annual calendar competition

2 mins to read

The SPCA wants your cute pet photos. Photo / 123rf

The cutest, sweetest and best-looking cats and dogs are wanted for SPCA’s annual Pets of the Year calendar competition and fundraiser. Along with the winning Pet Of The Year, heroes and super supporters will feature in SPCA’s 2026 calendars, including a special mention for pets who raise $150 or more

