The cutest, sweetest and best-looking cats and dogs are wanted for SPCA’s annual Pets of the Year calendar competition and fundraiser. Along with the winning Pet Of The Year, heroes and super supporters will feature in SPCA’s 2026 calendars, including a special mention for pets who raise $150 or more
Northland news in brief: SPCA seeks cutest pets for annual calendar competition
Carpark korero
Essential maintenance to strengthen a failing retaining wall in the off-street carpark area on Homestead Rd in Kerikeri, has begun. The work is expected to take a week and parts of the carpark are cordoned off. The carpark will remain open with appropriate signs erected. Kerikeri drivers are advised to consider alternative car parking options.