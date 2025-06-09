The SPCA wants your cute pet photos. Photo / 123rf

The cutest, sweetest and best-looking cats and dogs are wanted for SPCA’s annual Pets of the Year calendar competition and fundraiser. Along with the winning Pet Of The Year, heroes and super supporters will feature in SPCA’s 2026 calendars, including a special mention for pets who raise $150 or more for the charity. Entry is free, go to petsoftheyear.spca.nz

Matariki magic

The magical Matariki Glow Show is coming to Whangārei’s Forum North this winter school holidays. The educational and entertaining show at the Capitaine Bougainville Theatre on July 1 brings Matariki myths to life with its unique puppets. Told in te reo Māori and English, it shares uplifting messages of whakawhanaungatanga, friendship and togetherness. Go to eventfinda.co.nz to buy tickets.

Solar trial

Chorus is installing solar panels at a Northland exchange site as part of a trial to understand how solar can support local infrastructure as climate change causes more frequent and extreme weather events. The company is installing solar panels at Paihia, Red Beach, St Heliers, Haumoana, Motueka and Wānaka by the end of June. A spokeswoman said the trial would help ascertain how much power can be generated in different conditions. Chorus plans to install solar panels at a further six sites this year.