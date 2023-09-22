Tiler Niko Te'o mosaic artist Angela Peita-Edwards and kaumātua Fred Tito, who did the karakia. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A significant mosaic that depicts the Māori story of Reipae and Reitu is being repaired in the Whangārei suburb of Onerahi. The mosaic was designed by Hori Wihongi and made by mosaic artist Karen Hitchman many years ago but was vandalised about four months ago. Mosaic artist Angela Peita-Edwards said kaumātua Fred Tito was determined the important mosaic be repaired, which is being carried out by tiler Niko Te’o, who worked on the Hundertwasser Arts Centre. He and Peita-Edwards will put the finishing touches on it next week.

Daylight Saving begins

Aotearoa New Zealand springs forward this weekend, as Daylight Saving time begins. Clocks will go forward by one hour at 2am on Sunday. Most smartphones automatically change the time for you but to check this is the case, go to your date and time settings and make sure automatic date and time is turned on. The purpose of daylight saving is to make the most of the hours of daylight we are given by the changing seasons.

Demolition of flats under way

Whangārei’s Almond Court flats have had their windows and doors removed along with some of the brickwork and iron roofing as demolition begins to prepare the site for any future development. Whangārei District Council will recycle as much of the property as possible.

Fall armyworm pest control

Early detection and action are key to keeping fall armyworm populations under control, preventing economic damage to maize and sweetcorn crops, a biosecurity expert says. Foundation for Arable Research biosecurity spokesman Ivan Lawrie said early monitoring of crops is advised in Northland and other parts of the country. Fall armyworm can attack crops at all stages, but its control is much more effective when larvae are small and are feeding on leaves. The foundation said application of an insecticide is more effective on fall armyworm up to the third larvae instar as they are more prone on the plant’s foliage and have not yet become entrenched.

Fibreglass bridge on show

A fibreglass bridge is travelling the length of Aotearoa to show Kiwis the breakthrough technology. The bridge, which is claimed to be able to last for 100 years, will be towed on a trailer and showcased at regional councils nationwide. The bridge, made of sustainable materials, is designed to be walked and cycled on. People can check it out on Saturday outside the Northland Regional Council building in Whangārei.

Assault at Kaitāia hotel

Police responded to reports a man was assaulting a person at a hotel on Kohuhu St, Kaitāia, around 8.15pm on Thursday night. No medical attention was required and a male was taken into custody without incident.

Joyous trip for mayor

Far North Mayor Moko Tepania is off to Europe today to collect his One Young World Politician of the Year Award, which recognises outstanding politicians aged 18-35 making a positive impact on young people. Tepania will be attending the awards ceremony in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Businessman facing gun charges

A businessman has been granted interim name suppression on a raft of firearms charges. The man has been charged with eight counts of not being the holder of a firearms licence while being in possession of a non-prohibited firearm. The firearms were a Browning x-bolt .223 rifle; an under-and-over 12-gauge, break-action shotgun; a 410-gauge break-action shotgun; an under-and-over break-action Winchester 12-gauge; a semi-automatic 12-gauge shotgun; a semi-automatic Ruger rifle with wooden stock and suppressor; a semi-automatic 12-gauge Baretta shotgun; and a full-length, semi-automatic Benelli super Black Eagle 12-gauge shotgun. He was also charged with five counts of unlawfully possessing ammunition, including 107 live .223 rounds; 1800 live 12-gauge shotgun rounds; 758 live 20-gauge shells; 137 live 410-gauge shells and 264 live .22 bullets. He has interim name suppression until his next appearance on October 26.

Bus competition for kids

CityLink Whangārei is celebrating public transport in partnership with Northland Regional Council by allowing primary school-aged children to design a bus back. The theme is “why you should catch the bus” and the winner will feature on the back of a CityLink bus as well as win a $100 prezzy card. Two highly commended entries will win a $50 Prezzy Card. The competition closes on Friday, October 27, and the winner will be announced by Friday, November 17. For more information, visit: citylinkwhangarei.co.nz

Market in Mangawhai

Mangawhai Tavern Market is on today from 8.30am until 1pm. The event will feature an array of stalls from local vendors including arts and crafts, fresh veges, artisan breads and pastries, coffee, crystals, native plants, candles, clothing, honey and more. It is at 2 Moir St, Mangawhai.











