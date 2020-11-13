Northland news in brief: Shellfish warning lifted

The public health warning against collecting shellfish along Northland's west coast was removed on Thursday.

Berry farm PGF loan repaid

Last week, local fruit-growers Maungatapere Berries became the first business to pay back a loan from the Provincial Growth Fund. The berry farm received the $2.28 million loan in July of last year, with the plan to expand their hydroponic growing operation. The financial leg room allowed the business to invest in alternative crops and stretch their viable growing season out to a full year. As a result, they were able to take on 56 more fulltime workers. The repayment was the first of about 100 loans from the Provincial Growth Fund, which add up to about $604.7 million. The Provincial Development Unit, who decide what the fund is used for, aim to increase regional economic development by investing in local businesses who contribute to Northland by providing jobs. Maungatapere Berries employs 180 workers throughout the year.

Players selected for Barbarians

Tai Tokerau duo Krystal Murray and Jay Jay Taylor have been selected in the New Zealand Barbarians rugby team to play the Black Ferns in Auckland today. Murray, who played for the Northland Kauri in this year's Farah Palmer Cup, will start at loosehead prop while Taylor, who hailed from the Far North, started on the bench wearing number 17. Referencing his front row, Barbarians coach Rodney Gibbs said, "Our propping duo of Krystal and Amy brings togther two talented front rowers from the Farah Palmer Cup". Murray and Taylor will take on fellow Northlanders Aroha Savage, Eloise Blackwell, Aleisha-Pearl Nelson and Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, who play for the Black Ferns, when the game kicks off at 4:35pm at The Trusts Arena. Prior to the game, the Manusina (Samoan women's team) and the Tongan women's team will play, featuring Northland's Leilani Erwin for Samon and Narissa Fale for Tonga, kickoff at 2.05pm.

Shellfish warning removed

The public health warning against collecting shellfish along Northland's west coast was removed on Thursday. The Ministry for Primary Industries removed the warning, which spanned from from Waipapakauri on 90 Mile Beach to Pouto Point on the northern head of the Kaipara Harbour, after about a month of it being in place. Further sampling of shellfish along this coastline has showed that PSP toxins are now at safe levels.

Cooper chosen for NZ A side

Northland cricketer Henry Cooper will represent his country on home turf later this year after his selection to the New Zealand A side. Cooper, who hailed from the Onerahi Central Cricket Club, was one of two Northern Districts players to be selected for the team which will play the West Indies and Pakistan in five multi-day games across November and December. While he'll be looking forward to his first outing against the West Indies in Queenstown next week, Cooper will be eager to play at Whangārei's Cobham Oval in a four-day game against Pakistan A from December 17-20. Cooper's selection follows a strong 2019/20 season for the opening batter, who hit his highest first class score of 149 against Otago in Dunedin in November last year.

Community open day

The Kaipara Wharves project team is holding a community open day about the proposed Pouto wharf today from 10am-1pm. This will be held at the Pouto Marine Hall (at the campground), 16 Signal Station Rd, Pouto Point. Attendees can drop in for a chat and a cup of tea with the project team who will give feedback on the results of the Pouto wharf site investigations, the resulting preferred wharf location and a proposed concept design.