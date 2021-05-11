Northland news in brief: School kapa haka comp; and roading meeting planned

Kaani Tukariri from Te Puāwaitanga competing at the combined Tōkihi ki Tua and Te Tai Tokerau Festival Kapa Haka Competition, at McKay Stadium in Whangārei yesterday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Kapa haka contest

The combined Tōkihi ki Tua and Te Tai Tokerau Festival 2021 began yesterday at McKay Stadium in Whangārei. A total of 26 rōpu from different schools throughout Te Tai Tokerau are performing in the combined events. Some groups are vying for a spot at the national kapa haka competition to be held later this year. Kapa from as far south as Rodney College to Kaitaia are participating in the event, hosted this year by Bay of Islands College. Te Kura Tuarua o Te Rangi Āniwaniwa from Kaitaia are the defending champions from the 2019 competition, with last year's event cancelled due to Covid-19. The event is free to attend and concludes tonight at 4.30pm, followed by prizegiving at 6pm.

On the road

Whangārei MP Emily Henderson is holding a roading meeting on Saturday, at 4pm at Community House in Smeatons Drive in Otaika.

Roading is a priority for a large number of Whangārei residents and Henderson is keen to hear their feedback prior to Transport Minister Michael Wood's intended visit in the next few weeks.

It is also an opportunity to learn about upcoming Waka Kotahi public consultation periods and how to make submissions on the preferred route of the upgraded 22km four-lane corridor SH1 Whangārei to Port Marsden Highway project. Waka Kotahi Regional Manager System Design – Paul Glucina, will be there to listen to feedback and answer questions.

Representatives from Northland Transport Alliance will also be there to represent Northland councils' transportation departments.

Animal rescue

The Kaitaia Fire Brigade dispatched a crew to a farm at Fairburn, where a cow was stuck in a swamp. The animal was just about out by the time they arrived but they finished the job off, winching it to firm ground where it could have a lie-down. Brigade member Grant Baker, who was to receive his Gold Star for 25 years' service that night, was told that he wasn't required.

Home for dogs

Construction of the Far North District Council's new animal shelter outside Kaitaia is due for completion by the end of next month, with the first dogs expected to take up residence in July. The $1.5 million, purpose-built facility will replace the temporary shelter near Horeke.

Assistant principal

Tina Takimoana, who joined the teaching staff at Kaitaia Abundant Life School last year after 13 years at Ahipara, has been appointed assistant principal (primary).

Last year ALS principal Mark Tan described her as an exceptional classroom practitioner, skilled and talented in ITC, and passionate about serving her students and wider school whanau. Twelve months on, his opinion hasn't changed.

Ahipara was Takimoana's first school, and while her principal there wasn't happy to lose her, it had been time to move on and to continue her growth as a teacher.

She continues to teach a Year 5-6 class at Abundant Life and enjoys it as much as she always has, and says the decision to move there had been the right one.

Safety spikes

Police are poised to introduce safer road spikes for frontline use that involve remote controls. The National Road Policing Centre has wrapped up testing on technology that allows road spikes to be deployed by remote control. It will be a drastic change from the current situation where officers stand close to the road to manually throw spikes in the path of fleeing drivers. The devices could start to arrive in the country from July.