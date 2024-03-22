The Cyclone Gabrielle Appeal Trust Fund is open for applications.

Cyclone funding

The Cyclone Gabrielle Appeal Trust Fund is open for applications from communities, iwi, hapū and marae in Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, East Coast and Hawkes Bay regions and the Tararua district. Trustees have decided to target medium to long-term needs of communities, iwi, hapū and marae. ’’One of the lessons learned from the devastating 2011 Christchurch earthquakes is that it takes some time for longer-term needs to become clear. This Fund was set up to help ensure those needs are supported,’’ trustee Barbara Arnott said. “We have been told there are many small-scale projects that communities, iwi, hapū and marae want and they can quickly complete. We want to fund these.’’ Thanks to public donations, the trust has $14 million for project grants. More information, including how to apply can be found at cycloneappeal.org.nz/





Liquor sting

Three Northland liquor outlets are facing action after allegedly selling alcohol to minors. A recent Controlled Purchase Operation (CPO) of alcohol retailers in the Bay of Islands allegedly found three stores selling alcohol to minors. The CPO was a police and National Public Health Service operation involving 17-year-old volunteers attempting to buy alcohol from licensed premises in the greater Bay of Islands area. Sergeant Michelle Row, Kerikeri police Alcohol Harm Prevention Officer, said 13 outlets were tested, with three of these leading to sales. These three retailers have been referred to the Alcohol Regulatory Licencing Authority. Row said the sales to minors were very disappointing. “When you apply for a license to sell alcohol, you have to show you have appropriate systems and procedures in place to prevent the sale of alcohol to underage people.” Row said if someone attempting to purchase alcohol looks under 25 “retailers should ask for appropriate photo identification. No photo identification, no sale. It really is that simple’’.

Guide dog appeal

Volunteers will be in Kerikeri, Waipapa, Waipu and Whangarei raising money for the Blind Low Vision NZ Guide Dog Puppy Appeal this weekend. This annual event supports blind and low vision people by providing them with highly trained guide dogs to enhance independence and navigate the challenges of daily life. Volunteers will be at Countdown and New World, The Warehouse, Bunnings Warehouse, and Homestead Hotel in Kerikeri and Waipapa, along with New World Onerahi, Four Square Waipu, and Mitre 10 and Bunnings in Whangārei on Saturday and Sunday. Donate online at blindlowvision.org.nz.





Tsunami siren test

Northland’s six-monthly tsunami siren test will take place at the end of daylight saving on Sunday, April 7. The network of more than 200 outdoor tsunami sirens in coastal communities, from Te Hapua in the north, Mangawhai in the south and Ruawai in the west, is checked twice a year, at the start and finish of daylight saving. The sirens sound twice: Firstly at 10am for 10 minutes and then again at 10.30am for 30 seconds, and will be monitored for any faults. Indoor sirens will be tested at the same time.





Poplars and willows on sale

The Northland Regional Council’s poplar and willow sale is back to help landowners stabilise their properties and hold fertile soil in place. The trees’ benefits included stabilising land, which helps hold fertile soil in place instead of running into waterways and estuaries during storms. The council said the benefits the two species offer is one of the reasons it subsidises both from the Mata nursery near Whangārei. People wanting the trees should contact a member of the council’s land management staff on (0800) 002 004 or email: nursery@nrc.govt.nz to arrange a consultation. General information about establishing poplars and willows is also available from the council’s website via: www.nrc.govt.nz/poplars