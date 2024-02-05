League legends Anthony Gelling (left) and Jerry Seuseu were among the former Kiwis and Warriors players who made some big shots at the golf tournament.

Rugby League Northland’s golfing fundraiser, Legends of League, raised more than $17,000 for young players on Friday. More than 110 golfers - including some of the country’s best former league players - took part in the fundraiser at The Pines Golf Club in Whangārei Heads. Funds raised will be used by Rugby League Northland’s youth teams travelling to national tournaments.

Fire tough to extinguish

A wetland fire in Kaipara is expected to produce large amounts of smoke until Thursday. The fire, midway between Baylys Beach and Dargaville, has been contained but is proving difficult to extinguish despite the daily efforts of 20 firefighters. Fire and Emergency assistant commander Denis Cooper said residents affected by the smoke should, as much as possible, close windows and doors and reduce outdoor exercise. Anyone with health concerns because of the smoke can call Healthline on 0800 611 116.

Road to close

Waikare Rd in Kawakawa will be temporarily closed from Wednesday for slip repairs a major slip and installation of a stormwater culvert. It will reopen every hour to allow traffic through and take about four weeks to complete. School buses will be allowed through the work site during pick-up and drop-off times.

Skateboarders are back

The annual ‘Vert Jam’ skateboarding competition is back in Kerikeri for 2024. The free, two-day event kicks off at Kerikeri Domain with Bowl Jam on Thursday at 5pm. Competition categories include Open Women’s, Under 16′s, Open Men’s, and Masters (over 40), with a range of cash prizes on offer. There will also be skateboard classes for the community.

Alleged shooter in court

A 34-year-old man who allegedly shot a male in the neck with an air rifle south of Kaikohe on Saturday has appeared in court. Witere Croft has been charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm/weapon and intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He will return to the Kaikohe District Court on February 13. The man shot was flown to Auckland Hospital for surgery and was in a serious but stable condition.

Waitangi road closures

Police are reminding motorists about road closures in place during Waitangi. From 4am today, the intersection of Tau Henare Dr and the Waitangi Golf Club, and all of Te Karuwha Parade will be closed. Parking is available at Bledisloe Domain and return buses to the Treaty grounds will be available.



