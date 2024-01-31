Rugby League Northland chief executive Robbie Johnson and fundraiser organiser David Mullan of Northland Golf. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Some of the country’s rugby league legends will be swapping the pitch for putting instead at Rugby League Northland’s golfing fundraiser.

Chief executive Robbie Johnson said the Legends of League Golf Fundraiser, organised in collaboration with Northland Golf, was to help raise money to ease the financial burden on young players.

Among the star-studded line-up taking on the par at the Pines Golf Club in Whangārei Heads on Friday are former New Zealand Warriors and Kiwi players Ruben Wiki, Duane Mann, Jerry Suesue, and Ali Lauiti’iti.

And while the fellas might be more familiar with nuisances of rugby league, Johnson said they weren’t strangers to golf. Many had taken up the sport as a pastime.

Johnson said spots to take part in the fundraiser booked up within two weeks. Around 40 teams had entered, amassing roughly 120 players.

The turnout was a strong show of support for removing financial barriers for players representing Northland in the under-14s, 16s, and 18s divisions.

Youth teams - boys and girls - each attended a national tournament throughout the year that usually lasted two or three days over a weekend.

“It can be quite a substantial cost to whānau to get them there,” Johnson said.

He described how van hire, accommodation and food to fuel the close to 100 youth at times through the competition all added up.

“Unfortunately we don’t have the revenue streams to cover those costs.”

Johnson said Rugby League Northland was supported by funders, fundraisers, and sponsorship.

Supporting the large number of youth who taken up the sport in the region was a key priority for the organisation.

“Northland has already been blessed with rugby talent, it is very much a sport for Northlanders. Rugby League Northland has an obligation to create platforms and opportunities so kids can achieve their dreams,” Johnson said.

He believed the success of the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2021, the Kiwi Ferns and National Women’s Rugby League had stirred up women’s sport and encouraged youngsters to get involved.

Other than just seeing rugby league royalty up close, the golfing fundraiser also has exciting prizes on offer for fans of the sport. Among them is a boot signed by Kiwis captain James Fisher-Harris, who was named the winner of international rugby league’s Golden Boot award last year. Fisher-Harris is the first prop to win the award since its inception in 1984.



