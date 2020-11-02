Northland news in brief: Road signs destroyed; and council to consider Māori wards

One of at least seven road signs vandalised on Kerikeri Inlet Rd on Friday night. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Road signs destroyed

At least seven road signs have been pushed over or snapped in half on Kerikeri Inlet Rd between Blacks Rd and Davis Strongman Pl. The signs include warnings to motorists of a one-way bridge, sharp bends ahead and pedestrians using Te Araroa Trail, as well as some street name signs. The vandalism is thought to have occurred on Friday. Sign damage is a regular occurrence in the Kerikeri Inlet area, usually on Friday or Saturday nights.

WDC to vote on Maori wards today

Whangārei District Council will vote today on the contentious issue of whether to introduce Māori wards in the district for future local body elections. In the past two weeks Kaipara District and Northland Regional councils have both voted to introduce the wards - the NRC decision sparking a walkout and resignation from long-serving councillor John Bain. And last week Far North District Council voted to poll its voters on whether they wanted Māori seats. WDC will make the decision at it a special meeting today at Forum North from 10.30am.

Camera Obscura to open

Whangārei's Camera Obscura sculpture will be formally opened later this month beside the Hātea River. The project was initiated in 2011 by photographer Diane Stoppard and architect Felicity Christian. Sculptor Trish Clarke joined the team in 2015, and the trio have since made their dream become a reality. The 15-tonne steel structure was constructed at Whangārei's Culham Engineering and will be officially opened in a ceremony at the site at 12.30pm on Friday, November 13. For more details see https://www.facebook.com/cameraobscurawhangarei.

Substation fault cuts power

About 3000 residential and businesses in Whangārei were without power for a short time after a minor fault in a substation. Electricity was cut off at 11.48am yesterday and areas affected include Okara, Town Basin, Otaika, Morningside, Raumanga, Whangārei Hospital, and Te Mai areas as a result of a minor fault at Northpower's Whangārei south substation on Morningside Rd. Power was restored in three stages with the final customers back on within 25 minutes.

Meet the Makers at Towai market

The first Towai Makers Market is being held on Sunday, November 8, at the Towai Hall, 32 Towai Rd, from 2 to 6pm. Meet the Maker, the Baker and the Coffin Maker. Free workshops and gifts. Everyone loves a market. This not for profit community event is to be held on the second Sunday of the month.

Tall ships dates set

The Russell Tall Ships extravaganza will be on again in January with three races planned.

The races - organised by Russell Boating Club - will be on the water in the Bay of Islands on January 9, 2021. There's the tall ships race for monohulls 30ft on deck; the classics race for monohulls 22ft; and the all-comers race. All races start at noon off Russell. For more info see https://russellboatingclub.org.nz/tall-ships/