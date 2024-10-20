The Meat Industry Association is inviting applications for its scholarship programme. MIA chief executive Sirma Karapeeva said the programme was aimed at students interested in employment opportunities in the industry beyond the farm gate.

Jan Preston’s Boogie Circus is coming to Northland for two shows. She and her husband, percussionist Mike Pullman, will play at the Black Box Theatre, 17 Sammaree Place, Kerikeri on October 25 from 7.30pm to 9.45pm. They will also perform at the Riverbank Centre, Reyburn House Lane, Whangārei on October 26 from 7.30pm to 9.45pm. The shows are part of the duo’s tour promoting Preston’s latest release, Pianoland, which celebrates her 50 years as a public performer. Kerikeri tickets are available via Eventfinda or in person from the Soundlounge music store on Kerikeri Rd. Whangārei tickets are at TicketSearch online, Whangārei Theatre Co, or in person at Wards Musicworks in Cameron St. Door sales are limited.

Red meat leaders of the future wanted

The Meat Industry Association (MIA) is inviting applications for its scholarship programme from students interested in a career in the red meat processing and exporting sector. MIA chief executive Sirma Karapeeva said the programme was aimed at students interested in employment opportunities in the industry beyond the farm gate. The industry is particularly interested in attracting people from lower socio-economic backgrounds or ethnic minority groups, she says. Alongside funding, the scholarships also feature a strong mentoring programme including an annual scholar’s workshop, connecting scholars with industry leaders, and assistance to secure vacation or part-time work with the New Zealand meat processing industry. Many MIA scholarship alumni have secured internships and graduate roles and are enjoying rewarding careers in the sector. Scholarship applications must be submitted via the online portal by November 27. For further details and the application form, visit the MIA website, www.mia.co.nz, or email MIA partnership manager Kaylene Larking at kaylene.larking@mia.co.nz.

Beach drinking mulled

A blanket ban on drinking alcohol across all of Whangārei’s coastline could be lifted with Whangārei District Council’s proposed changes to its alcohol control bylaw. The review proposes lifting the coastal alcohol ban but applying 7pm to 7am restrictions on Bream Bay beaches, plus Oakura, Whananaki North and South, Matapōuri/Whale Bay, and Pataua North and South. An expanded city-centre alcohol ban and Tarewa Park are also proposed. Residents have until 5pm on Monday, October 21 to have their say. Go to wdc.govt.nz for more details.