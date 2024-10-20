Advertisement
Northland news in brief: Red meat leaders of the future wanted, Beach drinking mulled

4 mins to read
Jan Preston’s Boogie Circus is coming to Northland for two shows. She and her husband, percussionist Mike Pullman, will play at the Black Box Theatre, 17 Sammaree Place, Kerikeri on October 25 from 7.30pm to 9.45pm. They will also perform at the Riverbank Centre, Reyburn House Lane, Whangārei on October 26 from 7.30pm to 9.45pm. The shows are part of the duo’s tour promoting Preston’s latest release, Pianoland, which celebrates her 50 years as a public performer. Kerikeri tickets are available via Eventfinda or in person from the Soundlounge music store on Kerikeri Rd. Whangārei tickets are at TicketSearch online, Whangārei Theatre Co, or in person at Wards Musicworks in Cameron St. Door sales are limited.

Red meat leaders of the future wanted

The Meat Industry Association (MIA) is inviting applications for its scholarship programme from students interested in a career in the red meat processing and exporting sector. MIA chief executive Sirma Karapeeva said the programme was aimed at students interested in employment opportunities in the industry beyond the farm gate. The industry is particularly interested in attracting people from lower socio-economic backgrounds or ethnic minority groups, she says. Alongside funding, the scholarships also feature a strong mentoring programme including an annual scholar’s workshop, connecting scholars with industry leaders, and assistance to secure vacation or part-time work with the New Zealand meat processing industry. Many MIA scholarship alumni have secured internships and graduate roles and are enjoying rewarding careers in the sector. Scholarship applications must be submitted via the online portal by November 27. For further details and the application form, visit the MIA website, www.mia.co.nz, or email MIA partnership manager Kaylene Larking at kaylene.larking@mia.co.nz.

Beach drinking mulled

A blanket ban on drinking alcohol across all of Whangārei’s coastline could be lifted with Whangārei District Council’s proposed changes to its alcohol control bylaw. The review proposes lifting the coastal alcohol ban but applying 7pm to 7am restrictions on Bream Bay beaches, plus Oakura, Whananaki North and South, Matapōuri/Whale Bay, and Pataua North and South. An expanded city-centre alcohol ban and Tarewa Park are also proposed. Residents have until 5pm on Monday, October 21 to have their say. Go to wdc.govt.nz for more details.

Oiled gulls

The Northland Regional Council made inquiries with commercial operations that could be using or storing oil this week after oiled gulls were found around Whangārei. Council staff contacted Channel Infrastructure and arranged an inspection on Friday to check for potential sources of oil the birds could be accessing. Stormwater at the site is collected in a network of drains which contain devices for capturing oil before it enters a basin for further treatment. The area surrounding the stormwater treatment basin has been a popular nesting site for seagulls since it was constructed, says group manager for regulatory services, Colin Dall. Once more was known the council would be able to determine what further action was required.

Magnet warning

A series of hospitalisations overseas has prompted the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) to warn parents of the dangers of having small, high-powered magnets in the home, around small children. These small magnets, often found in fidget toys and in jewellery, are unsafe and can be dangerous if swallowed. “We are aware that there is a trend going around on social media, where children are encouraged to use magnets to create the illusion of tongue, nose, and lip piercings,” says Ian Caplin, business specialist at MBIE. “If someone swallows or inhales just two of these magnets, serious harm could occur and may result in them needing surgery.” More information on these magnets can be found on the Product Safety website and Safekids Aotearoa Starship High-Powered Magnets.


