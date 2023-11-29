Reconnecting Northland won the Regenerating Nature category of the 2023 SBN Sustainability Awards.

Reconnecting Northland has won the Regenerating Nature category at the 2023 SBN Sustainability Awards during a glittering awards night at the Auckland Museum. Reconnecting Northland’s vision is to see a flourishing tapestry of abundant and resilient ecosystems in three generations. The judges said the highly innovative organisation empowered communities and recognised the need to move to a more sustainable financial model for biodiversity and was making gains in this area.

Hot cars a major danger for dogs

The SPCA has issued another strong reminder to pet owners to never leave their furry friends in hot cars in summer – even if the windows are down. As a hot, dry El Nino summer approaches, inspectors have already received dozens of calls about dogs being left inside cars on warm days. From October 2022 to February this year, 532 complaints were received. SPCA national inspectorate manager Alan Wilson said it was frustrating the message doesn’t seem to be getting through.

Free buses to A&P Show

People who catch one of the free CityLink buses to the Whangārei A&P Show on Saturday will get free entry to the Barge Park event. Buses will leave Rose St on the hour, every hour from 9am until 3pm. Return from the show will be 15 minutes past the hour from 9.15am until 4.15pm. The first and last services are expected to be busy, so CityLink is asking travellers to plan their day.

‘Tis the season in Kerikeri

Kerikeri will be full of festive cheer again this December with the return of the Kerikeri Christmas Festival. The festival includes Carols under the Tree on December 2, where the 8m-high Waipapa Pine community Christmas tree will be lit up, along with carols, kai and candy canes outside The Proctor Library on Cobham Rd from 7.30pm to 9pm. The Kerikeri Christmas in the Domain is on December 9 from 4pm to 8pm and features live entertainment, festive treats, games and competitions for the whole family. The festival is hosted by Our Kerikeri Community Charitable Trust.

Harcourts’ $3k aids Hospice

North Haven Hospice Te Korowai Humarie has been awarded more than $3000 from the Harcourts Foundation. It is the sixth year the foundation has renewed its commitment to the Hospice New Zealand Grants Programme. The programme has seen more than $300,000 granted to hospices throughout the country since its 2017 inception so they can purchase much-needed specialised equipment.



