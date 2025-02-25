Advertisement
Northland news in brief: Rebuild of SH1 at Awanui begins, expect six weeks of night disruptions

2 mins to read

Roadworks are being done at Awanui

Work to rebuild State Highway 1 at Awanui started on Sunday. Motorists can expect six weeks of disruptions overnight between the Awanui BP and 20m south of Gill Rd/SH1 intersection from 6pm.

Witnesses sought

Police are appealing for witnesses and sightings of a white Toyota Aqua with registration PSR418 after four men held up a store on Broadway, Kaikohe, armed with a hammer and tyre iron last Tuesday, about 11.20pm.

Suspects found

Police believe they have found three young people allegedly involved in a string of burglaries in Dargaville on February 18. The youngest was just 11, the oldest 15. A store on Victoria St had a window smashed and products taken about 2am, while a petrol station and superette were also broken into about the same time.

Murder accused is brother

A man charged with murdering Whangārei motorcyclist Kyle Zachary Jenkins is the victim’s brother. Brooklyn Jenkins, 20, was granted interim name suppression but that lapsed when he appeared in the High Court in Whangārei on Friday. Jenkins has pleaded not guilty. Kyle Jenkins, 18, of Maungatapere, was found dead in a creek beside State Highway 15-Ōtaika Valley Rd on January 29.

Early-morning assault

Two people were injured in a reported assault at a property on Western Hills Dr in Whangārei. Police were called about 1.30am and found the pair injured. One person was taken to hospital in a moderate condition. Police are speaking to three people as part of their enquiries.

Enjoy Sunday jazz

The Northern Jazz Society’s Sunday Jazz is on again this Sunday at Flames Hotel in Onerahi. The Lucas Kewell Quintet will play from 2pm to 4.30pm in the hotel’s outdoor Lava Bar or inside if wet. Admission is by cash only, $15 for society members, $20 for non-members.

Invitation to singers

The Whangārei Choral Society is inviting singers of all ages and stages to join its friendly, non-auditioned community choir. The group sings a wide range of music, from traditional choral works, through to musical theatre and modern songs. The current choir of 30 to 40 members present three public concerts a year and rehearses Mondays from 7pm at St John’s Golden Church on Kamo Rd. Contact secretary Meg Brooker on 027-337-9072 or turn up to rehearsals to see if it’s for you.

