



Murder accused is brother

A man charged with murdering Whangārei motorcyclist Kyle Zachary Jenkins is the victim’s brother. Brooklyn Jenkins, 20, was granted interim name suppression but that lapsed when he appeared in the High Court in Whangārei on Friday. Jenkins has pleaded not guilty. Kyle Jenkins, 18, of Maungatapere, was found dead in a creek beside State Highway 15-Ōtaika Valley Rd on January 29.

Early-morning assault

Two people were injured in a reported assault at a property on Western Hills Dr in Whangārei. Police were called about 1.30am and found the pair injured. One person was taken to hospital in a moderate condition. Police are speaking to three people as part of their enquiries.

Enjoy Sunday jazz

The Northern Jazz Society’s Sunday Jazz is on again this Sunday at Flames Hotel in Onerahi. The Lucas Kewell Quintet will play from 2pm to 4.30pm in the hotel’s outdoor Lava Bar or inside if wet. Admission is by cash only, $15 for society members, $20 for non-members.

Invitation to singers

The Whangārei Choral Society is inviting singers of all ages and stages to join its friendly, non-auditioned community choir. The group sings a wide range of music, from traditional choral works, through to musical theatre and modern songs. The current choir of 30 to 40 members present three public concerts a year and rehearses Mondays from 7pm at St John’s Golden Church on Kamo Rd. Contact secretary Meg Brooker on 027-337-9072 or turn up to rehearsals to see if it’s for you.