Northland news in brief: Protected pines face the chop; and cruising club celebrates centennial

These protected Norfolk pines at Pahi are under threat, with some locals wanting Kaipara District Council to remove them.

Pine petition

Kaipara residents can have a say on whether the Norfolk pines in Pahi should remain protected or whether they can be removed, as part of the District Plan review process. A petition to have the trees removed was brought to Kaipara District Council by the Pahi community, stating the trees had become dangerous. At its October meeting, the council determined that the District Plan review process, which is already under way, would be used to review the tree status and confirm whether the trees should remain protected or be removed from the District Plan. Council also asked how the risks associated with the trees could be managed in the meantime. The two Norfolk pines are listed as notable trees in the Operative District Plan, noting their historic, scenic or scientific significance within the district. They have been regularly checked by arborists for health and safety since 2014. To date, arborists have reported the trees to be in good health. The expected cost of tree removal would be between $18,500 and $45,400 and would need to be budgeted as part of the 2022-2023 Annual Plan. People can sign up for more information on the review as a whole - https://www.kaipara.govt.nz/kaipara-district-plan.

Cruising to centennial

This weekend the Whangārei Cruising Club is celebrating its centennial. Part of the celebrations include a boat parade, kicking off at 12.30pm today, from the cruising club's Kissing Point headquarters, The parade will head up harbour, under the Te Matau a Pohe bascule bridge, turning around just below Riverside marina. There will also be an open day today at the Kissing Point HQ and there will be a race on at Parua Bay on Sunday. See www.facebook.com/whangareicruisingclub or wcc.net.nz for more information.

Violent attack

Police are investigating an unprovoked and violent attack on two Whangārei hospitality workers after they left their workplace on Thursday evening. The pair, who work at Fat Camel Cafe in Quality St, were attacked by several youths in the Vine St carpark after they finished work. The cafe owners ask for any information regarding this attack, or if people know the identity of the youths to contact police. ''We implore you to do the right thing, come forward and speak with the police. Show that you will not stand for this kind of cowardice in our community,'' the cafe owners said on its Facebook page.

EV charged goes live

An electric vehicle (EV) rapid charger went live at Waipū at the weekend, enabling the owners of electric vehicles a new charging option between Whangārei and Kaiwaka. Sited outside Waipū Museum and a few kilometres off State Highway 1, the new charger will help relieve increasing congestion problems at Kaiwaka, the second public rapid charger to be installed in New Zealand — after Whangārei, and provide relief on what was formerly the longest leg between Auckland and Whangārei without a charger.

Bee Gees tribute

A Bee Gees tribute concert in Kerikeri — a rare live event given the Delta outbreak — has sold out one month in advance. The Bee Gees Night Fever show will be held at the Turner Centre on November 28 under level 2 guidelines which allow any number of people at an event as long as everyone is 1m apart. Concert-goers are encouraged to wear a face mask where possible. The spacing rule means the auditorium can't be filled to its normal capacity.

Submission date extended

More time has been added for submissions on the potential phase-out of hydrogen cyanamide, an active ingredient in sprays commonly used by kiwifruit growers, including in Northland. The original deadline of 26 November has been extended to 5.00 pm on Monday, December 20. Hydrogen cyanamide is banned in Europe, and its re-registration is currently under review in the United States. In New Zealand, the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) is undertaking a reassessment of the substance, which is primarily sprayed on bare kiwifruit vines to help buds form after winter. To make a submission go to epa.govt.nz/hc.