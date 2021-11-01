Northland news in brief: Prime Minister on vaccination drive today; and crash closes state highway

Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern will be in Northland today supporting the region's vaccination efforts.

Northland's Covid-19 vaccination efforts will get support from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today. The region has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, and is well off the 90 per cent target the Government says needs to be hit before the region can open up more. At her 4pm press conference yesterday Ardern said she would be heading north today to help with the vaccination efforts in the region.

Truck roll on SH1

State Highway 14 south-west of Whangārei was blocked for several hours yesterday after a truck rolled over near Tangiteroria. Police said the truck rolled at about 1.30pm on Monday. The driver suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Whangārei Hospital.

Emergency services attended the crash site, about 32km south-west of Whangārei, but as there are no diversions available around the crash site the road was blocked. A crane was needed to remove the truck.

New judge in town

Northland is to get a new district court judge. Taryn Bayley, barrister of Tauranga, has been appointed as a District Court Judge with a jury jurisdiction to be based in Whangārei.

Bayley has practised as a barrister sole in Tauranga since 2017, specialising in criminal defence work as well as holding appointments as a Youth Advocate since 2011 for the Eastern Bay of Plenty and Tauranga. A former Crown prosecutor, she has extensive trial experience and was appointed as Counsel assisting the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care. Judge Bayley will be sworn in on December 2.

Māori accounting boost

In an attempt to address the under-representation of Māori in accounting, BDO has launched its new Sir Henare Ngata Scholarship for Māori accounting students in their final year of study. Three national scholarships, valued at up to $9,000 each, are available. Applications close on November 26. See www.bdo.nz.

Farm awards proceed

Despite the interruptions of Covid-19, the New Zealand Farm Environment Trust says the 2021/2022 Ballance Farm Environment Awards (BFEA) will proceed as planned throughout the country, including the new Catchment Group Award. Even with the disruptions caused by the changes to alert levels the awards have received a pleasing number of entrants across the country, allowing the programme to continue albeit with some adjustments to ensure the safety of all involved. "Our regional committees have worked hard with farmers and growers in their communities to ensure a worthwhile and rewarding programme can be completed," said Joanne van Polanen, chair of the trust. "It is more important than ever that the great initiatives and work being done by farmers and growers is being celebrated and shared with others." Entries close at the end of November through www.nzfeawards.org.nz.