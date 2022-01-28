Some of the precious stolen jewellery and war medals recovered from a gang-connected property in Whangārei this week.

A search warrant in Whangārei this week has led to the recovery of a number of precious items stolen during recent burglaries. Whangārei police went to an address with gang connections in Kamo where they found two firearms, ammunition, a quantity of methamphetamine, cannabis and stolen property. Two people, aged 24 and 30, were arrested at the property and police have charged them with receiving stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of firearms and unlawful possession of ammunition. Stolen property located at the property included a motorbike, unique jewellery and power tools stolen during recent burglaries. The find also included five rare service medals from World War II taken in a burglary in Whangārei.

Sand sculptures

A sand sculpture comp is part of the Sandsational Event, from 10am to 4pm tomorrow at Mangawhai Heads Surf Beach. Photo / Sand Art Mangawhai

There's something Sandsational happening in Mangawhai Heads on Sunday. S.A.M. (Sand Art Mangawhai) and the Mangawhai Rotary Club have joined forces to organise The Sandsational Event, from 10am to 4pm tomorrow at Mangawhai Heads Surf Beach. Organisers have brought the date forward to Sunday in the hope of better weather. This year they have created two more competitions on the day, because as they say "variety is the spice of life", and they wanted the event to appeal to all age groups. So along with the annual sand sculpture competition, they have added the "Golf Ball Drop" and the "Fancy Dressed Dog & Owner" competitions. The sand sculpture competition will start about midday and end about 4pm, with prizes of $1000, $500 and $300. All proceeds from the sale of entry tickets will go to the Mangawhai Rotary Club to help support local community service projects such as the Learn To Sail project.

Learn to sign

NZ Sign Language classes are starting again in Northland next month. The classes, partially funded by Lottery Grants Board for Northland region, include 17 different classes over the months from mid-February in seven locations and on Zoom. Whangārei beginners (for those learning for the first time) classes start on February 16. Classes are eight weeks in duration, for two hours once a week. There are beginners classes in Maungaturoto, Waipū, Dargaville, Kawakawa, Paihia, Kaikohe, Whangārei and on Zoom. For more information and to sign up for a course go to www.eddie.nz.

Flare spotted

A green flare spotted over the water near Moturoa Island in the Bay of Islands caused some ripples of concern. Police received reports about the flare shortly before 1am on Friday. Concerned someone may be in trouble on the water soon evaporated as they discovered it was part of a military training.

Feedback on road user charges

Te Manatū Waka Ministry of Transport is inviting Northlanders to submit their views on improving the Road User Charges system. Road User Charges, or RUC, are paid by all vehicles that use fuels other than petrol or are heavier than 3.5 tonnes. Light electric vehicles (EVs) are exempt from RUC until March 31, 2024 and heavy EVs are exempt until the end of 2025. You can view the consultation document and make submissions on the ministry's website www.transport.govt.nz/consultations/road-user-charges-consultation.