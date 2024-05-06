Ferzil Babu is yet to be located after going missing while fishing with his friend Sarath Kumar. Supplied

Inclement weather saw police scaling back the search for missing fisherman Ferzil Babu yesterday. The search for Babu and his friend Sarath Kumar started last week after the duo failed to return from a fishing trip at The Gap at Taiharuru. A police dive squad found Kumar’s body in the water on Friday and police said they would continue to monitor forecasts and continue the search when conditions allow.

Legendary musician dies

New Zealand music legend Willie Hona has died. Hona was a member of celebrated reggae band Herbs. His daughter Natalie Hona said he died on Sunday night surrounded by his whānau in Paraparaumu. The death comes after a battle with cancer.

Fire query continues

Police continue to investigate the cause of a fire in Tikipunga last week that killed 61-year-old Hoani Reupena-Tuoro, also known as John Reuben. The suspicious fire on Thomas St started in the early hours of Monday, April 29, burning a vehicle and house. A post-mortem revealed Reupena-Tuoro died from injuries sustained in the fire, a police spokeswoman said, but investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of the blaze.

Dynamic singer to perform in Whangārei

Singer-songwriter Jenny Mitchell is performing at Roost on Bank Street in Whangārei on Thursday. The singer, originally from Gore, has been described as a “dynamic storyteller” who is rapidly capturing fans across the country and the globe. With a sound that reminds one of a mix between The Chicks and Norah Jones, it’s an event not to miss. Contact Roost to reserve a pre-show dinner table 09 988 9189 or email howdy@roostonbank.com

Whangārei’s latest centenarian

Laurel Gabrielle was surrounded by 60 friends and family as her family threw her a 100th birthday party, at the weekend. Guests included her five remaining children, out of six, their partners, 12 of her 17 grandchildren and 17 of her 26 great-grandchildren. Gabrielle turns 100 today and will enjoy another celebration, in the form of a special afternoon tea, at the Merrivale Retirement Village.

Surfer success

Whangārei’s Indi-Lee Ruddell has started her international surfing debut in the best way possible, winning her round one heat of the under-16 girls’ division at the Junior World Surfing Championships in El Salvador, run by the International Surfing Association. The 14-year-old said she was initially pretty nervous to start with but go into her rhythm after riding a few waves. She dominated her opponents from Canada and Guatemala. She will next surf in round 2 today.

Community engagement

Kāinga Ora will be hosting two drop-in community sessions today from 10am until 6pm and next Tuesday from 10am until 12pm. The sessions will both be held at Te Ora Hou, 104 Corks Road, Tikipunga. They are designed for the community to ask questions and learn more about what is planned in the area as Kāinga Ora plans to redevelop some sites and replace older homes.

Doctors’ strike

A doctors’ strike from 7am Tuesday to 8am Wednesday will include Whangārei resident medical officers covered by the New Zealand Resident Doctors’ Association bargaining with Te Whatu Ora. The protesting doctors plan to raise awareness with signs outside Whangārei Hospital in the morning. A further strike notice has also been issued by the union, for 49-hours from 7am May 16, if negotiations can not reach a conclusion.



