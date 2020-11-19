Northland news in brief: Papermakers' annual exhibition, Kauri captain to start for Black Ferns

Helen Stutt, a papermaker at the Whangārei Papermill, with the mermaid the group made for their annual exhibition, which is on display at Whangārei Central Library from tomorrow.

Colourful creations, including a mermaid and a big fish named Bungle, will feature in the annual exhibition of the papermakers from the Whangārei Papermill.

The paper creations are fitting for the exhibition's name, 'Under the Sea', which includes different techniques the papermakers used for their artworks.

The exhibition - hosted by The Blue Goose Papermill Charitable Trust - opens at Whangārei Central Library from 10am to 1pm on Saturday, when the papermakers will be on hand and people can try their hand at papermaking.

The exhibition runs from 9.30am to 2.30pm next Monday to Friday.

More details of the event are on Facebook https://fb.me/e/3CPBq0nKl

Kauri captain set for Black Ferns start

Northland Kauri captain Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate will start for the Black Ferns in tomorrow's second game against the New Zealand Barbarians at Trafalgar Park, Nelson. The 31-game hooker will pack down against her Kauri teammate and partner, Krystal Murray, who will start at loosehead prop for the Barbarians. Ngata-Aerengamate will play alongside fellow Northland-hailing players Aleisha-Pearl Nelson, Eloise Blackwell and Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu. Murray will be joined in the Barbarians team by Jay Jay Taylor, who hails from the Far North. In the first game between the two sides, the Black Ferns won 34-15. Kick-off is 4.35pm.

False alarm over man slumped in car

A man seen slumped in his car with a smashed windscreen early yesterday had not been shot, as initially feared by a passer-by, but was apparently sleeping off a big night. The incident was reported near Kaingaroa, east of Awanui on State Highway 10, at about 7.30am. St John Ambulance and police responded. The man was found to be in good health but left before police arrived.

Shearing and woodchopping return to A&P

After an absence of more than 30 years, shearing returns to the 140th anniversary Whangārei A&P Show on December 5, on a movable shearing stage in the middle of Maunu's Barge Showgrounds. Also making a return this year is woodchopping, after an absence of more than four years. The Whangārei A&P Show will be the first of the 2020-21 shearing sports season, which will see nine competitions in the Northern region as part of the ANZ Northland Shearing Competition, now starting its fourth season.

Seek your spiritual side at Forum North

Prominent Kiwi medium Kelvin Cruickshank heads north next week to perform for the residents of Whangārei. Cruickshank, best known for his appearances on award-winning television series Sensing Murder, will bring his show Kelvin Cruickshank Live to Forum North on Thursday, November 26. Due to the high demand for private readings, Cruickshank has adapted his mediumship into a stage show in which he attempts to contact the passed on loved ones of audience members. Tickets are $65 and are available online.