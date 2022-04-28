Northland's regional harbourmaster is seeking public help to locate the owner of a wooden boat found in the Whangārei Harbour.

Anyone with information can call 0800 002 004, or email maritimegeneral@nrc.govt.nz.

Maritime officer Jordon Corston is the contact person for this enquiry.

Applications are open for this year's Kai Ora Fund for small community grants. The fund supports projects that address food security, benefit community and encourage employment, as well as economic development in the region.

It's a partnership between Mahitahi Hauora, The Far North District Council, Te Puni Kōkiri, Northland Inc, Kaipara District Council, Northland District Health Board, The Ministry of Social Development, Whangārei District Council, Foundation North and Healthy Families Far North. Applications close on June 1. Visit mahitahihauora.co.nz/Kai-Ora-Fund for more information.

Nominate top citizens

Nominations are open for the 2022 Kaipara District Citizens Awards to celebrate contributions and achievements of outstanding Kaipara citizens. The nominees will have carried out predominantly voluntary work, but payment for services will not necessarily disqualify receiving an award. Applications will be assessed on their personal leadership or devotion to a cause that contributed to the wellbeing of the district and its citizens. Visit kaipara.govt.nz/funding for more information.

Matariki competition

Anzac Theatre, Te Puni Kōriri and Creative Northland have joined forces to celebrate Matariki by hosting a short film competition. The judges are looking for creative films, fresh new concepts and intriguing scripts, between five and seven minutes long, with an underlying Matariki theme. The categories are: Tamariki (up to 12 years), Rangatahi (13-18) and Open (19-plus). There is also a special prize for the use of Te Reo Māori. Entry is free and open to anyone who resides in Northland and wants to see their story on the big screen.

Help restore stream

Volunteers are needed to help plant 1050 native trees and shrubs along a tributary of Kerikeri's Wairoa Stream on Sunday, May 8, as part of a stream restoration project.

Anyone keen to help should meet at the Placemakers car park at the end of Mill Lane at 9am with sturdy footwear, gloves, a sharp spade and if possible a rake. The streambank has been cleared of weeds and mulched by Arvida. Community groups Vision Kerikeri and Friends of Wairoa Stream have planted 20,500 trees along the Wairoa since 2013.

NorthTec vax change

NorthTec has paused its Covid-19 vaccination policy which enables unvaccinated visitors to return to its campuses. The NorthTec Board agreed to pause the policy following the removal of My Vaccine Pass requirements for all tertiary education providers and the country's recent move to the orange setting of the Covid-19 Protection Framework.

The change means there is no longer a need to show proof of vaccination status. NorthTec will retain the policy but will no longer apply it, unless required to do so in future due to a change in Government directives or further risk assessments.