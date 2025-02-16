Police were called to Settlers Way around 10.15pm on January 28. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

Police have named the 19-year-old cyclist who died after an alleged hit-and-run in Ōkaihau on January 28 as Matthew Mark Howard. Police were notified of an incident on Settlers Way by nearby residents around 10.15pm. Howard died at the scene. Following an investigation, police charged a 27-year-old man with allegedly failing to stop or ascertain injury. He is expected to enter a plea at his next court appearance.

Mediterranean Fanworm removal event

The Experiencing Marine Reserves and Mountains to Sea Conservation Trust is hosting an opportunity to remove Mediterranean Fanworm from the Whangārei Harbour at Reotahi today. The aim is to identify young people who may be willing to participate in further marine experiences, and give one rangatahi the opportunity to gain work experience and potential scuba training through their partnership with Dive! Tutukaka. Gear is provided, but strong snorkelling ability is required. A special permit has been obtained from MPI to undertake this specific removal. The event will run from 2pm until 5pm. You need to register online via the eventbrite link before attending.

Water restrictions in Far North remain

With no significant rain forecast in coming weeks, water restrictions in place across the the Far North will remain to protect water sources. Level 3 restrictions banning the use of hoses as well as outdoor sprinklers and irrigation systems continue for the Ōmanaia-Rāwene and Ōpononi-Ōmāpere water supplies. Level 2 water restrictions continue to apply in Kawakawa-Moerewa, Kerikeri-Waipapa and Paihia-Ōpua-Waitangi. Level 2 restrictions ban the use of outdoor sprinklers or irrigation systems. Kaitāia, Kaikohe-Ngāwhā and Ōkaihau will remain at Level 1, where no restrictions apply, but customers are encouraged to use water sensibly.