Two Northlanders each won $13,579 alongside 35 others nationwide in Saturday’s Second Division draw. The winning tickets were sold at New World Kaikohe and online at MyLotto. The $30m Powerball First Division prize was evenly split between two winners from Invercargill and Wellington.

Nurses strike

Whangārei Hospital Te Whatu Ora theatre nurses and health care assistants who are New Zealand Nurses Organisation members are striking today. They say they are concerned about chronic and ongoing staff shortages. The three rolling four-hour strikes begin at 7am and end at 7pm.

Green fingers

Two Northlanders are finalists in the 2025 Young Plant Producer of the Year competition. Yuong Chaiyaklang from Tui Downs in Kerikeri and Kirsten Phillips-Ong from Plant and Food Research Waipapa will join four others at Lincoln University in Canterbury today to compete in tests that showcase skills in finance, plant propagation, biosecurity and health and safety. The winner receives automatic entry to the Young Horticulturalist of the Year award.

SMS scams

The Department of Internal Affairs has reported a 62% drop in reports of SMS scams in 2024 from 2023. The department credited the decline to its crackdown on scammers. Last year, the department received more than 103,000 reports of SMS scams, conducted six search warrants, and seized almost $400,000 worth of scam equipment as well as $162,000 in cash.

Clarification

An article published in yesterday’s Northern Advocate about payout delays causing retirement frustrations noted a spokesman for Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka had said the Revised Act would include provisions for repayments but not mandate them. While housing officials have said the Act won’t be mandated in the way suggested by Labour MP Ingrid Leary, they have not ruled out requiring earlier capital repayments when residents move out of a village as an option still under review. They are also considering options for incentivising operators to make earlier payments.