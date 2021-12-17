Northland news in brief: Northland's Krystal Murray is Farah Palmer Cup Player of the Year; and win with summer photo comp

Northland Kauri captain and prop Krystal Murray, here breaking the line against Taranaki, has been named the Farah Palmer Cup's Player of the Year.

Honour for Murray

Northland Kauri captain and prop Krystal Murray won the Fiao'o Faamausili Medal to be recognised as the Bunnings Warehouse Farah Palmer Cup's Player of the Year, at the 2021 ASB New Zealand Rugby Awards this week. Another Northland player Tyla Nathan-Wong was a finalist in the Black Ferns Sevens Player of the Year category but lost out to Sarah Hirini, from Manawatu. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, this year's awards were once again presented in a made-for-TV special on Sky, with awards presented to New Zealand's leading players, coaches, administrators, and referees.

Fatal motorbike crash

A motorcyclist died after a collision with a car in Dargaville on Thursday night. Emergency services were called to the intersection of Ranfurly St and Plunket St, near Dargaville High School, at 8.13pm where a car and motorcycle had collided. The rider was airlifted to Auckland hospital in a critical condition but died a short time later from their injuries. Police urged everyone to take extreme care on Northland roads this festive season. The Northland Serious Crash Unit is investigating the collision. The fatality marks the 30th on Northland's roads this year compared with 29 at the same time last year.

Water death

A person has died after boaties discovered them unconscious in the water along a popular stretch of coastline in the Far North. The person was found unresponsive floating in the water off the coast of Pukenui, near Houhora Heads, by occupants of a nearby boat shortly after 1pm Friday. The boaties pulled the person from the water and immediately started CPR while police and a St John ambulance rushed to the scene. Emergency services quickly took over after arriving but the person was unable to be revived. A police spokesman said inquiries were underway to identify the person and contact their next of kin. They were unable to make any further comment. The death has been referred to the Coroner.

Body recovered

Bay of Islands Coastguard volunteers braved Tuesday night's storm to help police recover the body of a man who died on his boat at Russell. Friends of the 52-year-old, who lived alone on his vessel at Matauwhi Bay, raised the alarm about 7.30pm. Senior Sergeant Phil Le Comte said police were ''very appreciative'' of Coastguard's help in transporting an officer to the boat, recovering the deceased and bringing him to Waitangi jetty where an undertaker was waiting. The man is believed to have died of a medical condition. Coastguard crew had been training in 2m swells and 40 knot winds when they received the call for assistance.

Access to council services

My Vaccine Passes are no longer required to access Far North District Council services at Te Ahu. This includes Kaitaia Customer Service Centre, Kaitaia Library, Far North i-Site and Museum @ Te Ahu. The change comes as a result of Te Ahu Charitable Trust's decision to provide only contactless services at the cafe. Passes are still required at the cinema and at venues for hire. Customers and frontline staff are still required to wear masks, maintain 1m distancing and use QR codes or a sign-in register.

Gang members charged

Northland police have arrested a number of gang members and associates following ongoing tensions between the Head Hunters and Black Power gangs. Increasing gang tensions this month have resulted in separate firearms incidents where shots were fired at a house and a vehicle in Raumanga. As a result six search warrants have been carried out in Whangārei this week, resulting in six arrests. Four are Black Power gang members or associates, while two associates of the Head Hunters have also been arrested. A shotgun, ammunition and a small quantity of drugs were located during the warrants. Five people are facing drugs or firearm-related charges and have or are due to appear in Whangārei District Court, while the sixth was given a pre-charge warning.

Win this summer

Be in to win one of three hampers with our summer photo competition. Send us your Northland summer snaps taken between December 1, 2021 and January 8, 2022. Each entry must include one photograph, your name, phone number, address, and a caption naming the place and people in the photo. Email us at editor@northernadvocate.co.nz and we'll publish selected entries in the Northern Advocate and online at northernadvocate.co.nz