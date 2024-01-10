Whangārei had its second-highest annual rainfall total last year. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Niwa’s Annual Climate Summary has revealed what many Northlanders already knew: 2023 was very wet, warm and windy in Northland.

With extreme weather events including Cyclone Gabrielle, Whangārei had its second-highest annual rainfall total, with 2133mm falling over the year, 166 per cent of average. Kaitāia recorded its third-highest annual rainfall with 1776mm. Kaikohe recorded its second-highest one-day rainfall total, with 169mm falling on April 30, while Whangārei recorded its fourth-highest one-day total with 216mm falling on February 12. Unofficially, Mangawhai also recorded its highest one-day rainfall total with 380mm of rain recorded at Hakaru at Tara Rd on February 24.

Kaitaia and Kerikeri recorded their second-highest average (mean) minimum temperature over the year, with an average of 13.3C and 11.6C respectively. Kaitāia recorded its third-highest minimum temperature, of 22.2C on February 3.

December’s highest temperatures were smashed on the last day of the year with 21.7C in Kaitāia, 21.2C in Kerikeri, 20.1C in Kaikohe and 21.4C in Whangārei, all on December 31. Conversely, the lowest daily maximum temperature for February was recorded in Cape Reinga, with a maximum of 17.7C on February 13.

Whangārei also recorded its lowest March minimum temperature with 4.2C on March 30. Monthly wind records were blown away, with Cape Reinga recording its highest January wind gust, 141km/h, on January 3. February wind records were also broken, with 109km/h recorded in Kaitaia, 128km/h in Dargaville and 102km/h in Whangarei, all on February 13.

Kai Ora Fund open

Mahitahi Hauora has announced Northland’s sustainable kai initiative, the Kai Ora Fund, is now open for 2024 applications. The Kai Ora Fund supports community-led initiatives that increase the availability of healthy kai, address food security, and improve community resilience with grants of up to $5000. Last year, 31 community projects received over $100,000 to support initiatives including māra kai for marae, projects on whenua Māori, community gardens, and education workshops to help people grow fresh food. Applications close at midday on February 6.

Housing market up

There is some optimism in Northland when it comes to house sales, according to data from the latest realestate.co.nz NZ Property Report. Northland’s average asking price for December 2023 was $892,000, just above the national average of $877,000. This is a 4.4 per cent increase on a month earlier, and just 1 per cent down on December 2022. There were 314 new listings in December 2023, 11 per cent up on the year earlier, bringing the total number of houses for sale in Northland to 1482.



