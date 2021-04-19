Northland news in brief; New Top Energy trustee; and heavy rain likely for Northland today

New Top Energy trustee Donna Tūkāriri.

Tūkāriri appointed trustee

A new trustee, Donna Tūkāriri, has been appointed to the Top Energy Consumer Trust board for a four-year term. Tūkāriri has served her community over many years through her involvement in organisations such as the Ngāwhā Marae Trustee Komiti and Ngāpuhi Iwi Social Services. She currently works for Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi-Ō-Ngāpuhi. While part of the Ngāwhā Marae Trustee Komiti Donna had extensive involvement with Top Energy in relation to the recently completed Ngāwhā geothermal power station extension project.

Heavy rain possible

There's a chance of persistent precipitation in Northland today as a low brings a period of heavy rain to North Island areas The low is expected to bring a period of heavy rain to several regions of the North Island. However, there is some uncertainty in the track of the low and the expected rainfall accumulations in several areas. People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts and warnings as the low approaches New Zealand. MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for Northland, for 15 hours from 8am to 11pm today.

Referred to coroner

Police have referred the tragic death of a child in the Far North on Sunday to the coroner. Police have been making inquiries following a sudden death at a property in Awanui and said the child's death will be referred to the coroner. ''This is an absolute tragedy for the family and Police's thoughts are with the family at this time,'' a police spokesperson said.

Emergency services were called to the home at Awanui, in the Far North, about 10.15am on Sunday. The nature of the accident and the age and gender of the child have not been released.

Armed police exercise

The Whangārei Heads community is being urged not to panic tomorrow if they see police carrying guns or hear small bangs and smashing glass - it's not a crime under way, just a police training exercise. Police will be conducting a routine training exercise at a property on Ocean Beach Rd on Wednesday, April 21. The exercise will take place between 9am and 3pm. During this time local residents may see officers carrying training firearms, hear small bangs and the sound of smashing glass. ''Please don't be alarmed as this will be part of the training exercise. We will do our best to minimise any unnecessary disruption and inconvenience to you.''If you have any queries or concerns, please contact Constable Cat Allingham at Catherine.Allingham@police.govt.nz

Peter Pan at Quarry Gardens

Northland Youth Theatre (NYT) will be performing "The Boy Who Never Grew Up" (better known as Peter Pan) this coming weekend at the Whangārei Quarry Gardens. The show starts at 3.30pm Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, up on the hill on the flat ground directly above the tunnel. The cast originally rehearsed for this performance last year but Covid kicked in and forced cancellation, much to the dismay of all concerned. This time rehearsals started in March culminating in the final dress rehearsal today.

Dead pedestrian named

The pedestrian who died in a crash on a rural highway in Northland has been named by police as Maria Annette Ruka, aged 22, of Matakohe. Ruka was walking north on SH12, at Kaihu, when the tragedy occurred about 9.30pm on Saturday. The 16-year-old driver was also heading north at the time. Senior Constable Warren Bunn of the police Serious Crash Unit said she was wearing dark clothing and the area had no street lights. There was also a car in the oncoming lane, heading towards them. Bunn said the stretch of highway was narrow, with the left-hand shoulder being only about 30cm wide. Police inquiries, which included talking to people in the area at the time, were ongoing.