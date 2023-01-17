Freedom camping is expected to become more popular in Kaipara. Photo / 123RF

Kaipara communities will soon see officers regularly patrolling freedom camping hot spots, offering education and increasing awareness of proposed new national freedom camping rules. Kaipara District Council’s (KDC) two new Freedom Camping Officers will focus on the popular Kai Iwi Lakes, Mangawhai, and Ripiro Beach areas. The full-time, fixed-term roles have been established thanks to a $135,000 funding boost from the Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment’s (MBIE) Freedom Camping Transition Fund. Dean Nuralli, KDC’s monitoring and compliance manager, said the new officers are much needed given Kaipara’s proximity to Auckland driving freedom camping numbers in the district. To find out more about the role visit kaiparadc.recruitmenthub.co.nz. Applications close January 29.

Drummond Track closed

Whangārei District Council has advised that the popular Drummond Track leading to the summit of Parihaka is closed due to a major slip. The site has been assessed, with engineers concluding it is still moving. Repair work has been delayed due to wet weather conditions. Walkers may access the summit of Parihaka via the Hokianga/Dobbie Track, the Ross Track, or by vehicle along Memorial Dr.

Nominations wanted

Te Iwi o Ngātiwai has partnered with Census 2023 for the hosting of the 2023 Tai Tokerau Māori Sports Awards. They are calling for nominations for the Ngā Tohu Tākaro Māori o Te Tai Tokerau – Tai Tokerau Māori Sports Awards. Raukura CEO Huhana Lyndon said the awards provide a platform to acknowledge Tai Tokerau uri from the flax roots up. There are 13 categories acknowledging coaches, administrators, individuals, teams, and communities. There is also a new award named ‘Te Tangi a Tūkaiāia’ (Lifetime Achievement Award). Nominations close on February 12, and applications can be found on the Sport Northland Website.

Free snorkel day

Experiencing Marine Reserves will be running a free community snorkel day at Oneroa Bay this Sunday. The Northland Snorkel and Paddle Series helps people experience the wonders of their marine environment through a guided snorkel. All of the gear is provided free on the day. For more information visit www.emr.org.nz