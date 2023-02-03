Police at the scene of an alleged murder in Onerahi on October 28, last year. Photo / NZME

Murder accessory-accused bailed

A Whangārei woman has been further remanded on bail charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder. Leonie Farrell, aged 32, appeared in the High Court at Whangārei on Friday where she pleaded not guilty to a charge of being an accessory after the fact to the murder of Bob Kleiman, 56, who was found dead inside an Edge St property in Onerahi on October 27. She also faced unrelated charges of obtaining by deception and money laundering. Farrell was initially denied bail when she appeared on the charge in December, but was subsequently granted bail on appeal. She has been remanded on bail to reappear in the court on June 1, 2024, when she will stand trial along with Whangārei fisherman Ike Wellington Kingi. Kingi is accused of the murder of Kleiman. The 42-year-old pleaded not guilty to one count of murder when he appeared in the High Court on November 11. Kingi will next appear for a case review in the court on February 17, and the trial has been scheduled for three weeks in June 2024.

Free beach bus

The Mangawhai Village to beach free bus will be running from today until Monday, then will be back for the Easter weekend. The Kaipara District Council said the bus has proven popular again this summer and that passenger numbers have increased year on year since the service started. So far this summer, numbers have increased 19 per cent compared to the same period in 2021-22. Compared to the first summer in 2019-20, use of the bus has increased by 136 per cent. The bus service helps to reduce traffic congestion and take pressure off carparking hotspots during the peak summer weeks.

Russell’s Pablo may be in Auckland

There have been possible sightings of missing Pablo the Russell macaw in Auckland (‘People love him’ - Russell community devastated as Pablo the macaw goes missing, Advocate February 3). It is feasible he flew this far during the windy weather. Macaws have been known to fly 30 miles per day. A bird of similar colour and size has been sighted flying around Cockle Bay, Paoaroa Road, Litten Road and Howick College. Owners Lulu and Hamish said Pablo will respond to his name being called and hope this is their bird.

Trucks asked to use alternative route

Police have asked heavy vehicles to avoid using Cove Rd in Waipu as an alternative to State Highway 1, which is currently closed through the Brynderwyns. There were two incidents involving trucks on the route on Friday afternoon. There were no reports of injuries. Further use of the road would contribute to further damage and delays, police said. The alternative route for heavy vehicles, while SH1 is closed between Waipū and Brynderwyn, is via SH12 and SH14.

Tom Rodwell & Storehouse performing

Fireplace artists Tom Rodwell & Storehouse (featuring legendary New Zealand drummer Chris O’Connor and experimental jazz legend Jeff Henderson) are playing at OneOneSix in Whangārei on February 18. Tickets are through Eventfinda for the tour in support of their critically acclaimed Wood & Waste LP, which was recorded entirely on analogue tape and recently hit seven months of rotation on US radio. The musicians toured internationally in 2003, and they’ve supported the likes of Derek Trucks, John Butler Trio, Trinity Roots and Grammy Winner Otis Taylor.

More police on roads

Police have warned they will have an increased presence on the roads over Waitangi Day Weekend. Inspector Peter McKennie, acting director of the National Road Policing Centre, urged drivers to keep speed down, maintain a safe following distance and drive to the conditions. “Take care, plan ahead, and when you’re out on the roads make sure you’re considerate of others,” McKennie said. He asked anyone who witnessed concerning driving behaviour to phone police on 105, and in an emergency call 111. Waka Kotahi has warned of disruptions to the highway network, saying that SH1 through the Brynderwyns was “very unlikely” to open during the long weekend. Waka Kotahi’s National Emergency Response Team spokesman, Mark Owen, said people should check the latest conditions and factor in the likelihood of delays before heading away. Staff and contractors are working around the clock to monitor highways and keep people informed about any disruptions, he added.







