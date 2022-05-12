Whangārei Hospital's Tumanoko inpatient mental health unit, above, has not run out of blankets, despite a social media post saying it had.

Plenty of blankets at Tumanako

Northland health officials want to assure the public that Whangārei Hospital's Tumanoko inpatient mental health unit has not run out of blankets, despite a social media post asking for people to donate blankets to the unit. A post on the Whangārei Buy Sell and Swap Facebook page this week claimed the Tumanako Mental Health unit has run out of blankets and the person who put up the post asked people wanting to donate blankets for the unit to take them to the hospital. But Northland District Health Board said it was not sure why this claim has been made, but it was incorrect. ''The Tumanako mental health inpatient facility has not run out of blankets. There are sufficient blankets for everyone in the facility, plus extra supplies if needed,'' the DHB said.

Race Unity Speech Awards coming up

Northland students will be among the 120 pupils nationwide to take part in this year's Race Unity Speech Awards. The Northland Regional Heat will take place on May 14 at 7pm at the Bahai Centre in Kensington, Whangārei. Last year Northland Regional Champion Nimish Singh from Kerikeri High School said the Race Unity Speech Awards provides an opportunity for rangatahi to share their vision and their thoughts. This year's theme is Ngā Matimati nō te Ringa Kotahi – The Fingers of One Hand. Northland Regional coordinator Nancy Rishworth said the wellbeing and progress of all parts of humanity are inextricably linked, like the fingers of one hand.

Two vehicles involved in crash

Emergency services were called to the scene of a crash on Cairnfield Rd, Kensington on Tuesday afternoon. Police responded at 2.50pm, a police spokesperson said, to a crash involving two vehicles. One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries. No diversions were put in place.

Police investigate car fire

Cavalli and Kāeo fire brigades were called out to douse a car set alight on Matauri Bay Rd, near Hikurua Rd, about 10.30am on Tuesday. The people mover, thought to be a Toyota Estima, had been abandoned only a short time earlier. Police are investigating.

Easter trading feedback sought

The Far North District Council wants to hear public feedback on a policy proposal that would allow shops to open on Easter Sunday. The district's current Easter Sunday Trading Policy allows businesses to open on Easter Sunday and the proposed policy maintains the status quo. Strategy and policy committee chair Councillor Rachel Smith said business owners could choose whether to open on Easter Sunday and employees would retain their right to refuse to work on Easter Sunday. The policy excludes businesses such as garden centres, petrol stations and pharmacies which can already open on Easter Sunday. The policy does not apply to liquor outlets. Paihia is one of several locations in New Zealand that is exempt from shop trading hours restrictions under the Shop Trading Hours Act 1990. This means shops in Paihia can open on Easter Sunday regardless of the council policy. The council is seeking feedback on the proposed policy until 5pm on June 10. For more information visit fndc.govt.nz/yoursay.

Helicopter sent to fire in Whirinaki

A helicopter was sent to remote bush near Whirinaki in the Far North after reports of a fire. It was determined to be a controlled burn by the helicopter crew and required no further action, a fire communication shift manager said.