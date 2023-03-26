The Lotto balls fell kindly for a Northland punter on Saturday night - winning them $19,645 with Lotto Second Division.

Lotto winner in Whangārei

A Northland Lotto player is almost $20,000 better off after securing one of 12 tickets nationally that won the Lotto Second Division draw on Saturday night.

The ticket, sold on MyLotto in Whangārei, won its holder $19,645.

The winning Lotto numbers were 4, 5, 8, 19, 28 and 31, with the bonus number 38 and Powerball number 7. The winning Strike numbers were 19, 5, 28 and 8.

Powerball was not struck on Saturday and will be worth $6 million on Wednesday, while Strike will be worth $800,000.

Cyclone Gabrielle funding

Marae, iwi and community organisations can now apply for Government funding to recover costs spent during the recent National State of Emergency declared during Cyclone Gabrielle.

The Cyclone Gabrielle Welfare Support Grant is a temporary Government fund intended to quickly reimburse community organisations for the resources they used to help people affected, displaced or isolated during the state of emergency.

The fund is administered by the National Emergency Management Agency (Nema) on behalf of the Government. Individual grants will be capped at $40,000, although organisations may be able to make a further application after discussing their circumstances with Nema.

To be eligible, organisations must be in an area that was placed under a National State of Emergency on February 14, 2023 (Northland, Auckland, the Waikato, the Bay of Plenty, Tairāwhiti, Hawke’s Bay, and Tararua District). Applicants must have actively supported displaced, isolated, or affected communities during the response to Cyclone Gabrielle, for example by providing emergency accommodation or distributing essential supplies.

For more information and to apply, visit: www.civildefence.govt.nz.

Rubbish views wanted

Whangārei District Council is seeking public feedback on their Waste Management and Minimisation Plan 2023.

The draft plan contains a vision for waste reduction, as well as a list of the key issues within the district and actions that may address them. Feedback is welcome in order to assess whether the plan is on the right track.

People can provide feedback by 5pm, April 26 via email, online, in person or through the post. The online form can be found on the WDC website, as can the consultation document, at: www.wdc.govt.nz/Whats-new/Have-your-say/Current-Consultations/Waste-Minimisation-Consultation.

One-woman play

Two leading theatrical figures will feature in a one-woman play coming to Northland this week.

Hanna features, well, Hanna. The only thing she’s good at is raising her daughter. But a DNA test shows that Ellie is not her child, and now her real parents want to meet. Hanna’s dilemmas are: should she let strangers into her daughter’s life, and how do you explain a mix-up in an over-stretched maternity ward to a three-year-old?

She weaves in questions of identity, economic privilege and the lottery of birth, and asks, what does “family” actually mean today?

Playing Hanna is Cassandra Woodhouse, and the play, by Sam Potter, is directed by Jennifer Ward-Leyland. Hanna is on at the Turner Centre in Kerikeri on Wednesday and at Forum North in Whangārei on Friday.

Exhibition celebrating art students

Whangārei artist Jessie Roses’ end-of-term Inspire exhibition is on until March 28. The show is a celebration of the students tutored by Rose over the term, which features art from tamariki and youth aged eight to 19. It will be open from March 27 from 3.30pm - 7pm and March 28 from 1pm - 3pm at Jessie Rose Boutique on Kamo Rd.