Two punters in Northland were among 13 from throughout New Zealand who each won $29,199 in the Lotto Second Division draw.

One lucky player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $55,342. The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was sold at Stellin Street Store in Lower Hutt.

A MyLotto player and a punter who bought their ticket from New World Kerikeri were the lucky Second Division winners in Northland.

Feedback finish line

Feedback on connectivity improvements for Dargaville now closes at 4.30pm this Wednesday.

You have an extra two days to have your say on what you think of two proposed designs to provide dedicated routes for active modes of transport to reduce emissions locally and make it easier for residents and visitors to walk, scoot and cycle where they want to go!

View the proposed designs and give your feedback at the link: https://www.kaipara.govt.nz/dargaville-connectivity.

The focus will be on areas including Charlotte Street south to Victoria Street, Hokianga Road east to Awakino Road and Awakino Road east to Onslow Street.

The Kaipara Cycle Network Connections project is funded by the Transport Choices package, which is part of the Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency Climate Emergency Response Fund (CERF) programme.

Firefighter funding

The Ōkaihau and Cavalli fire stations were among 26 throughout New Zealand that were either upgraded or rebuilt from a $51.3 million investment from the Government.

Work ranged from complete rebuilds, partial refurbishments, seismic strengthening and facility upgrades. Minister of Internal Affairs Barbara Edmonds said the funding injection has provided a boost to the capital works programme, ensuring more regional communities have a fit-for-purpose hub for their firefighters to respond from and store equipment.

She said the upgrades and rebuilds have been delivered on time and largely to budget, despite global challenges and supply chain disruptions.

Students seeing stars

Whangārei Boys’ High School and Whangārei Girls’ High School will perform at a celebration of Matariki this Friday.

The celebration of the Māori New Year will feature performances from the schools’ cultural performing groups, as well as live music and a hāngī (included in the entry price). The event will run between 5pm and 9pm.

Tickets are $10.25 each and are available at Eventfinda.