Whangārei Central Library is one of the district's thriving libraries. Photo / NZME

Whangārei District Council’s libraries are thriving, according to figures from the past year. An average of 32,000 people visit the libraries and 66,000 items are borrowed each month, up 3.2% and 4.8% on last year, respectively. Library manager Paula Urlich says it’s encouraging to see library use increasing, with physical books being borrowed at a faster rate than eBooks.

Free checks

The Heart Foundation is launching a blood pressure awareness campaign to encourage New Zealanders to get their blood pressure checked. High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, affects a million New Zealanders and is the single biggest risk factor for New Zealand’s biggest killer - heart disease, a Foundation spokeswoman says. One in three New Zealanders over 30 have high blood pressure. Of those, only a quarter have it under control. There are 350,000 Kiwis who have high blood pressure and don’t know it. The Foundation is offering free blood pressure checks to the public at pop-up events around New Zealand from May 17.

Awareness display

Whangārei Central Library is offering a non-fiction display upstairs as part of Rape Awareness Week in collaboration with Whangārei Rape Crisis for people to access resources or support. In an online statement, the library says it has resources, support and a rundown of events for the ‘He Hapori Whakaee: Community of Consent’, all of which are free and safe spaces: whangareirapecrisis.org.nz. The library staff can find books on heavy topics discreetly and gently; however, if preferred, non-fiction books on the issue can be found with the ’362.76 - 362.883 ’ call numbers, or search by topic or keyword on the catalogue.