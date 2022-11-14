Firefighters battled a large scrub fire on Mahuta Gap Rd, Mahuta on Sunday night. Photo / Te Kopuru Fire Brigade

Large fire in Kaipara

Firefighters responded to a large scrub fire on Mahuta Gap Rd, Mahuta on Sunday night. Six fire trucks responded at 11.15pm. The fire was still burning on Monday morning, but firefighters had departed by 2pm. Te Kopuru fire chief Barbara Searle said crews from multiple brigades including Te Kopuru and Dargaville were on-site on Sunday night and Monday morning. One helicopter was sent in to help extinguish the fire on Monday. Fire and Emergency NZ also responded to a paddock fire in Whangārei at around 8.30pm on Sunday, but had left the scene by 9.17pm.



Speed review feedback sought

Consultation is open on an Interim State Highway Speed Management Plan being developed by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency which it says is aimed at making New Zealand's highways safer for all users.

As part of Road to Zero, New Zealand's road safety strategy, all road controlling authorities, including those in Northland, are adopting a new approach to speed management. Waka Kotahi is the road controlling authority for New Zealand's state highways, while councils and Auckland Transport are the road controlling authorities for local roads.

Waka Kotahi is considering reducing speed limits on state highways outside of schools and townships in Northland as part of its controversial tactic to reduce road deaths. After initially scaling back its plan to slash all state highway speed limits from 100km/h to 80km/h due to backlash from residents and Northland roading leaders, the transport agency said it would focus on schools and townships.

Consultation on the interim plan is open for four weeks, until December 12. People can access information on the Interim State Highway Speed Management Plan and submit feedback by visiting the Waka Kotahi website: www.nzta.govt.nz/ISMP.



Shooting in Tikipunga

A person was seriously hurt following an alleged shooting at a Tikipunga property on Sunday night. Police responded to a report of a shooting at a Spedding Rd address, near the intersection of Kiripaka Rd and Tania Pl, shortly after 9pm. A police spokesperson said a person was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where they remained in a stable condition.

"Police are making enquiries to ascertain the circumstances of the incident," they said. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police on 105 and quote file number P052594314, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



Burglary in Onerahi

Police arrested three people after an incident in Onerahi on Monday afternoon. A burglary was reported on Cockburn St at around 12.38pm, where three people were seen leaving in a vehicle, a police spokesperson said. Police tracked the vehicle and found it abandoned a short distance away. Three people were "assisting police with our enquiries", the spokesperson added. No injuries resulted from the incident.



Market day in Whareora Hall

A summer collaboration of local businesses is being hosted at Whareora Hall this weekend. A big range of local goodies will be available to purchase at the market day on November 20 from 10am until 2pm. More info can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/events/805443950505145/.