Duke of Marlborough Hotel in Russell has been named as one of the top 20 hotels in New Zealand. Photo / Jess Burges Photography

Duke of Marlborough Hotel in Russell has been named as one of the top 20 hotels in New Zealand. Photo / Jess Burges Photography

The Duke of Marlborough Hotel in Russell has been named as one of the top 20 hotels in New Zealand, in Tripadvisor’s 2024 Travelers’ Choice Awards. The awards celebrate the highest level of excellence in travel, according to customer reviews. The Duke was praised for its beachfront location, quality restaurant and welcoming bar/lounge. The top spot was taken by Wellington’s Sojourn Apartment Hotel.

Celebrate NZ Music Month

Local launch pad has organised its first Local Music Showcase celebrating New Zealand music month in May. An exciting lineup of original bands from the Far North featuring Merv Pinny Band, Thelonious Punk, Faceless, Stu’s Crew & Musos@Hokianga will bring an eclectic mixture of genres with rock and blues, jazz, electronica, folk, pop and rhythm on May 3 at the Turner Centre in Kerikeri.

Vintage Hogs on show

The Northland Vintage Car Club’s annual motorcycle rally is on May 18 at Heritage Park, Maunu. More than 60 vintage and classic motorcycles from around the North Island will be parked up from 8.30am to 10.30am for enthusiasts to admire. The oldest bikes registered so far are two Harley-Davidson motorcycles with sidecars attached - a 1925 model 7/9, and a 1926 Model J.

Rat traps free in Te Kamo

In a bid to keep the area pest-free, Tiakina Whangārei and Te Kamo Connect are giving away free rat traps to the Te Kamo community this Saturday. The traps will be outside the Bin Inn from 10am until noon or until the traps are gone.

Pop-up rage room

The Butter Factory in Whangārei will be hosting a pop-up rage room on May 4 from 12pm until 6pm in their cave bar. The event will cost $10 per person for five minutes. Groups between two to five are necessary and bookings are preferred. Waivers must be signed before entering.

Northland sales weak

Northland property prices are falling and interest is weak, according to data from realestate.co.nz for April 2024. The average asking price in Northland was $804,000, down 8.4 per cent on the last month, and below the national average of $869,000. Searches per listing were down 19 per cent when compared with April 2023, the biggest drop in the country, although activity per listing was comparable. At the current rate, it would take 53 weeks to sell all the listed properties in Northland, the highest inventory in the country and well above the national average of 24 weeks.



















