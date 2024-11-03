Mechatronics combines mechanical systems, electronics and computer technology to create smart, automated devices. It’s used in robots, modern cars and appliances, where machines work with sensors and computers to perform tasks more efficiently.

It’s a natural career path for Leung, who has had an interest in engineering since he was young and a passion for robotics, product design and innovation.

Last year, the teen went looking for work in his hometown by approaching the local branch of US-based aerospace startup company Merlin Labs and was given a menial job. However, that hands-on role eventually allowed him to work on projects developing flight simulators and advanced aviation systems for the company.

Merlin is developing the world’s first non-human-piloted plane and is funded by large venture capitalists, including Google. It has recently partnered with the US Air Force.

It set up a base in Kerikeri to make the most of the Kiwi talent and flexibility offered by New Zealand’s Civil Aviation Authority.

Liquor licence appeal

Hira Estates is appealing against the Kaipara District Licensing Committee’s recent decision to decline its application for a liquor licence in Ruawai. The appeal was made under section 153 of the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012, against the committee’s October 8 decision to decline an application for an off-licence at 19 Freyberg Rd. Eighty-seven locals objected to the licence for various reasons, including fears of alcohol-related harm, sensitive sites, smoking products and RTDs, vehicle movements and liquor ban breaches.

Dangerous building

The burnt-out shell of a Whāngarei laundromat and dry-cleaning business, still standing after a fire ripped through the premises earlier this month, has been declared a “dangerous building”.

Whāngarei District Council imposed the status on the building at 22 Okara Drive last Thursday, after advice from Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

Fire crews from six Northland stations and an aerial appliance from Auckland Central battled for six hours to control the fire after it broke out about 11.20pm on Wednesday, October 16.

Experts have since determined the fire was most likely caused by a failure in a multibox.

Street party returns

The Bay of Islands annual street party returns to Kerikeri town centre on November 16. The event, from 5pm to 9.30pm, follows the Kerikeri Half Marathon and is packed with local wines and beers, delicious food and non-stop entertainment across three zones. The central shopping precinct will be closed to traffic for the street party, which attracts about 4000 people. Tickets are $10 for those aged 14 and over if booked in advance from Eventfinda or The Sound Lounge. Kids under 14 and seniors are free or by koha. Gate sales are $15.



