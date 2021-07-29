Northland news in brief: Kawakawa teen wins 'one to watch' title; and elderly man attacked

Meghshyam Prakash has won the "one to watch" title in the annual Young Enterprise Scheme Alumni Awards. Photo / supplied

Award for local

A Kawakawa 19-year-old has won the ''one to watch'' title in the annual Young Enterprise Scheme Alumni Awards in Wellington. Meghshyam Prakash, a Springbank School graduate, set up Haast Law while still studying for a degree in innovation, entrepreneurship and management at the University of Auckland. Haast Law aims to improve Kiwis' legal literacy and equip them with skills to better understand laws and contracts. Its legal literacy programme is being piloted in three schools across Auckland and has caught the eye of venture capital firms. Meghshyam has also been involved in the start-up ecosystem through his involvement in the University of Auckland Business School, Start-Up Bootcamp Australia, scouting for Event Tech 2021, and mentoring fellow entrepreneurs. Former Taipa Area School student Ezekiel Raui, now 23, was named the supreme alumnus of the year in the awards, as reported earlier this week.

Man, 80, attacked

An elderly man was assaulted in the carpark behind the Onerahi Bowling Club on Alamein Ave. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Police are appealing for the public's help with after an "unprovoked attack" on an elderly man in Onerahi. The 80-year-old was sitting in his ute in the carpark of the Onerahi Bowls Club on Alamein Ave when he was assaulted around 6pm on July 10. A police spokesman said the man needed surgery to treat multiple facial injuries. Police want to hear from anyone who lives in the area around Onerahi Rd and Alamein Ave who may have CCTV footage showing a male on a bicycle in the area on Saturday 10, between 5pm and 7pm. Anyone with information was asked to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 210712/0584.

Gun-wielding trio returned to school

Three youths with a BB gun in downtown Whangārei got a police escort back to school. Officers were called to Rose St, near the bus stop, around 9.15am yesterday after the three were spotted with the gun. A police spokesman said the trio were spoken to by police before being escorted to school.

takatāpui

Kaitaia boxer Mea "The Nightmea" Motu is set to wear the rainbow flag for her upcoming boxing fight against Rangi Hetet on August 7 at Te Rapa Racecourse in Hamilton.

The two-weight division New Zealand boxing champion Motu considers herself as an ally to the Rainbow and gender diverse communities. All of the people in the gym that she trains at, Peach Boxing, either has a family member in the community or is close friends of someone. "I wear the flag because it does stand for my family and I'm proud to have takatāpui in my family," Motu said. "I fight for acceptance and equal rights for all sexualities and genders."

Rents rise

New Zealand rents climbed to new highs in June according to Trade Me's latest Rental Price Index.

With an 11.1 per cent increase from June last year, Northland is ahead of the national average of 6.9 per cent.

The average rent in Northland is $500, the fourth highest after Auckland ($590), Wellington ($580), Bay of Plenty ($550) and Hawke's Bay ($535).

The highest increase since June 2020 was in Hawke's Bay (16.3 per cent), Manawatu Whanganui (15.9 per cent) and then Northland.

Volunteers needed

Kohukohu's fire brigade and ambulance service is calling for more volunteers. The crews train Wednesdays 6pm to 8pm at the fire station on Beach Rd and St John Kohukohu on the corner of Kohukohu Rd and Marriner St. Learn some new skills at the same time you make great friends. For more information contact St John (09) 405 5890 and Kohukohu Volunteer Fire Brigade (09) 405 5819.