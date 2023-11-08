Australian company Allume Energy's SolShare system planned for Anzac Rd in Whangārei. Photo / Kāinga Ora

Kāinga Ora’s Anzac Rd complex is the first muti-tenanted building in Northland and third nationwide to receive SolShare technology. The sharing of rooftop solar on multi-tenant buildings is estimated to reduce customer power bills by $350 to $400 a year. The unit will distribute solar electricity equally among customers at the 15-unit, 3-storey walk-up complex in Whangārei.

Dispose of medications

Te Whatu Ora - Health NZ is advising spring cleaners that unused or expired medication is best disposed of by pharmacies. Flushing or tossing away these items can pollute waterways. Pharmacists properly dispose of medicines at no cost and will accept medicines in any condition, whether prescription, home remedies, pet medicines, blister packs or bottles.

Singer returning to town

Legendary singer Eddie Low is returning to the Northland stage as part of the NZ Highwaymen after having his stomach removed. The 80-year-old underwent a six-hour surgery on September 29 to treat diffuse gastric cancer. Low has opted to be open with fans about his health journey. He and close friends musicians Gray Bartlett, Dennis Marsh and Brendan Dugan will perform in Kerikeri tonight. For more information visit: nzhighwaymen.com/

Airport emergency exercise

About 75 people have taken part in an important biannual safety exercise at the Bay of Islands Kerikeri Airport this week. Volunteer actors from Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Kaikohe, alongside emergency services, helped act out a simulated aircraft incident scenario as part of the Airport Emergency Plan (AEP) exercise on Tuesday. The exercise was about testing the airport’s bigger emergency framework.

Cracker of a concert

The Turner Centre is holding A Cracker of a Concert for adults and children on November 26. The Bay of Islands Singers present the concert with a festive flavour from 2.30pm. The choir will be joined by soloists Henrietta Reid (soprano), Michael Burch (tenor) and Jarvis Dams (baritone), along with a guest orchestra conducted by John Jackets. Visit turnercentre.co.nz

Parmac in consultations

Te Pātaka Whaioranga – Pharmac is consulting on a proposal to fund testosterone gel without restrictions as an additional testosterone treatment. Testosterone gel is used as a hormone replacement for men who can’t produce enough testosterone, or for gender-affirming hormone therapy. The proposal is a result of a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the supply of non-injectable testosterone. The consultation is available on the Pharmac website and if approved, the open access listing for gel testosterone would be available from July 1, 2024.