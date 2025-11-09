Quad bike death

WorkSafe is investigating after a man died in a quad bike accident in Broadwood on Thursday. No further details were provided but WorkSafe strongly recommended that farmers install crush protection or rollover protection devices on quad bikes.

Manu World Champs

The Z Manu World Champs will launch in Dunedin on November 30, before racing across eight New Zealand cities and making a transtasman leap to the Gold Coast. Last year, Whāngarei’s Maara Toa won the adult male category, making him the 2025 manu champion. Registrations open on November 3. Visit www.manuworldchamps.com

Dairy Woman of the Year award

Nominations are open for the 2026 Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year Award. The winner will receive a Kellogg Rural Leadership Programme scholarship that covers fees, travel, accommodation, mentoring, and opportunities to share research through Dairy Women’s Network and Fonterra platforms. Applications close 28 February 2026. Visit dwn.co.nz/fonterra-dairy-woman-of-the-year.

Retirement village reform

About 100 retirement village residents rallied on Parliament’s steps last Tuesday, urging MPs to act on long-promised reforms to the Retirement Villages Act. The Retirement Village Residents Association of New Zealand event was a cross-party discussion on the issues affecting retirees ahead of the 2026 election.

SPCA needs foster homes