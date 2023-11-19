Opponents of plans for multi-story Kāinga Ora homes in Kensington have organised a meeting to update people on the development this week.

Opponents of plans for multi-story Kāinga Ora homes in Kensington have organised a meeting to update people on the development this week.

Housing plan meeting

Opponents of the size and scale of Kāinga Ora’s proposed Kensington social housing plans will hold a public meeting on Thursday.

The Kensington Development Group, which is not happy about the size and scale of developments planned for Cairnfield Rd, Churchill St, King St and Lovatt Cres, has organised a meeting to update people on the development and the group’s plans.

The meeting will take place at the Golden Church on Kamo Rd from 5.30pm on Thursday.

Child death investigated

Police are investigating the unexplained death of an infant in Dargaville.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry, of the Northland Child Protection Team, said the sudden death of 10-month-old girl Kween Thompson was reported to police in July 2023. However it was not until the following days that police were notified of potential unexplained circumstances.

“It was in these following days police were made aware of a non-accidental injury, which is now the focus of a child protection investigation. As part of that investigation, we are looking into the circumstances of the death, which at this stage is being treated as unexplained. It appears the non-accidental injury does not relate to the death.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Verry says police are engaging with medical experts to understand more about the injury, which may take some time, and are keeping an open mind as to what has occurred. “However, we can confirm the cause of death has been determined to be asphyxia.”

Moko Mataora project grant

History grants have been awarded to 10 projects which will tell a wide range of histories - from the revival of moko Mataora [traditional facial tattoos] in the north to a 1795 shipwreck in Tamatea Dusky Sound in the south.

“The annual Whiria Te Mahara New Zealand History Grants support historians, researchers and writers working on non-fiction projects that will significantly enhance our understanding of New Zealand’s past,” says Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage chief executive Leauanae Laulu Mac Leauanae.

“One project, Whina Te Whiu - Te Toi Ora o Waimirirangi: Reviving moko Mataora kanohi, tells the story of the determination of a hapū to revive moko Mataora at Waimirirangi Marae in North Hokianga, and another a biography of the extended Hayward family (including Rudall and Ramai Hayward) and its contribution to the film industry throughout the 20th century.

Two injured in crash

Two people were critically injured in a crash in Dargaville on Saturday afternoon.

Police were advised of the single-vehicle crash at 2.50pm, with the car reported to have crashed into a floodgate culvert area adjacent to Colville Road.

The driver and passenger in the car were both airlifted to hospital in critical condition.