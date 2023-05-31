Hospo Ready will work to place job seekers into hospitality roles. Photo / 123rf

Hospo Ready launches

A new joint initiative between the Ministry of Social Development, and the Restaurant Association has launched to help fill the critical skills shortage in the hospitality industry. Hospo Ready will work to place jobseekers into hospitality roles and work with employers to support and mentor those people during their employment. For more information go to hospoready.co.nz.

Foreign visitors for iwi

Te Iwi o Ngātiwai welcomed visitors from Europe and the House of Ariki from the Cook Islands to showcase the iwi’s relationships with the moana and taonga of the sea. Ralph Chami, CEO of Blue Green Future, Puna Rakanui as clerk of the House of Ariki, and Karla Brollier of the Home Planet Fund and their colleagues came to Whangārei and out to Ngunguru Tūtūkākā to visit sites of significance. The visit is a pre-event in the lead-up to the Hinemoana Halo Oceans Summit to be held over the King’s Birthday Weekend in Gisborne.

Fluoro Fun appeal

Hato Hone St John is asking Kiwis to brighten up the winter days this June by getting behind its “fluoro fun” Annual Appeal. The month-long campaign, themed “Light the Way - Your Way”, calls on New Zealanders to come up with bright, fun, and fluoro ideas. Funds raised will go toward a new MIST vehicle in Hawke’s Bay to enable emergency teams to reach people during extreme weather conditions, and power supply generators for ambulance stations nationwide. Donations to the Annual Appeal can be made online at lighttheway.org.nz, to Hato Hone St John street collectors, and at any ASB branch across the country.

Cinema to reopen

Dargaville’s Anzac Cinema is set to reopen on July 1 after having to close last month because the building and air quality around the entrance and ticket office became unsafe. The Kaipara District Council, the Muddy Waters Gallery and the Dargaville Community Cinema Charitable Trust have been working constructively together on a solution that would enable the cinema to operate until the annex area is demolished. The cinema will take over the space that is currently occupied by the Muddy Waters Gallery in the Municipal Chambers building and the council is working with the gallery to find an alternative location. The council is also providing temporary toilets to the rear of the building and making the cinema space and facilities available to the trust rent-free.

Crash on Pipiwai Road

A single vehicle crash was reported just after 8am on Wednesday morning on Pipiwai Road, Whangārei, where a vehicle had rolled. Emergency services attended the scene, however there was believed to be no injuries.