Two people were injured in this head-on crash on Wiroa Rd, near Kerikeri, on Tuesday afternoon. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Head-on crash

One motorist has been transported to Bay of Islands Hospital by ambulance and another by private vehicle after a head-on smash on Wiroa Rd near Kerikeri. The crash happened at a sharp corner just east of Bay of Islands Airport about 4.10pm yesterday. A Suzuki SX4, came to rest in the wrong lane and a Nissan station wagon ended up in a ditch. Both had significant frontal damage. The road was open in only one direction at a time for more than an hour. Volunteers from Kerikeri Fire Brigade cleared the road of oil and debris. Sergeant Kevin Milne, of Mid North police, said the cause of the crash was still under investigation.

Missing man

Police are asking for the community's help to find Neville Hargreaves, 79, who was last seen at his Morningside Rd address on the night of Monday, October 3. He may be wearing a blue polo shirt and trousers. If anyone has seen Hargreaves, or has any information on his whereabouts, please call police on 105 quoting event number P052120889.

Toy firearm

Around 12.10pm, police received reports of a weapon sighted in a vehicle travelling on Sherwood Rd, Onerahi. Police found the vehicle and a child in possession of an imitation firearm. The child's parents were spoken to and have been provided appropriate advice.

Waitangi grant

Tangata whenua, community groups and local councils around Aotearoa are being encouraged to apply for a slice of a $300,000 fund for Waitangi Day 2023 events that promote nation and community building. Applications for the fund are now open and will close on Wednesday, October 26. For more information and to apply, visit the Commemorating Waitangi Day webpage.

Speed limit consultation

Kaipara District Council will hold public consultations on proposed speed limit changes to Poutō Peninsula and West Coast roads from Friday, October 28 until Monday, December 5. The review is part of central governments' Road to Zero National Road Safety Strategy and will affect Aranga, Aratapu, Baylys Beach, Glinks Gully, Kai Iwi Lakes, Kellys Bay, Omamari and Te Kopuru.