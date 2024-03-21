Roadworks north of Kāeo Bridge will be done during the day from Monday.

Lotto luck

A ticket sold in the Bay of Islands was among 10 nationally that each won more than $24,000 with Lotto second division in Wednesday night’s draw.The ticket, sold at Four Square Paihia, won its holder $24,228.The wining Lotto numbers were 1, 18, 21, 23, 32 and 37, with the bonus number 39. Powerball was not struck and will be worth $12 million on Saturday.

Work on bridge

The new $40 million Kāeo Bridge opened in February, but roadworks north of the bridge will be done during the day from Monday, rather than at night, as warmer temperatures are needed to set the seal. People travelling on State Highway 10 north of Kāeo bridge can expect road works between 6am and 7pm. Resealing will take three weeks to complete, but no works will be carried out during the Easter break. A stop/go traffic management will be in place during the works, with a reduced speed of 30km/h in place.

Roadway robbery

Police are hunting three men who used their car to ram another off the road and rob its driver in Northland last week. They hope someone who drove past had dashcam footage that might help them catch the offenders, whose “cowardly” act left a woman in hospital. The incident unfolded on Paparoa Road on March 13, police said. “The vehicle carrying the offenders was trying to attract the attention of the victim who was travelling in her vehicle,” Detective Josh Cummings said. “At around 6.30pm, there was a collision forcing the victim’s vehicle to come to a stop. Three men forced the woman out of her vehicle and subjected her to an assault.” They stole some of her personal items, before fleeing in a vehicle described as a Toyota Camry or similar sedan. The file number to quote was 240314/4894.

Cyclone fund

The Cyclone Gabrielle Appeal Trust Fund is open for applications from communities, iwi, hapū and marae in Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, East Coast and Hawke’s Bay regions and the Tararua district. The trustees have decided to target the medium to long-term needs of communities, iwi hapū and marae in affected regions. For more information, including how to apply, visit cycloneappeal.org.nz