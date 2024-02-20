Former Kamo police officer Pat Hellier has been named a finalist in the Ford NZ Rural Sports Awards.

Former Kamo police officer Pat Hellier has been named a finalist in the Ford NZ Rural Sports Awards. Hellier, who now lives in Papamoa, is up against Wayne Newdick from Taumarunui in the Courtesy Ford Lifetime Legacy Award. Hellier has been involved in Highland Games since 1988 as an athlete in the Heavy Events, such as tossing cabers. He has won the national championship held at Waipu 18 times which led to him represent New Zealand in overseas championships. He has competed in games and gatherings in Finland, US, Australia, Malaysia, Canada and Scotland. The winner will be announced on March 8.

Facial recognition technology

New World Kaikohe is the first Northland supermarket to get facial recognition technology to help combat a spike in retail crime driven by repeat offenders. The technology will match the faces of people who enter the store against that store’s record of offenders and accomplices, with two staff members having to sign off on the match before it is acted on.

Love Grace Handbag Appeal

The 2024 Love Grace Handbag Appeal New Zealand is on until March 8. The appeal is held in memory of Grace Millane, merging her love of handbags with a cause to help women in need. Items such as toothpaste, shampoo, deodorant, plasters, hairbrushes, tissues, wipes, pens, sunglasses, notebooks, hairbands and more are all welcome as part of the appeal. Drop-off locations for items in Northland are at Caltex Whangārei Central, Morningside, and The SEED co-working space in Dargaville.

Victim named

The 54-year-old man killed when his logging truck crashed into trees on Mangakahia Rd in Tītoki on February 12 was Shane Christopher Doyle from Waipapa. According to police, initial investigations into the crash mean his death will most likely be referred to the Coroner.

Community wellness event

Men Against Sexual Violence (Massive) is holding its first community wellness event in Kaikohe. Massive spokesman Mike Shaw said the goal is to address and begin healing the underlying trauma in the community caused by sexual violence. Speakers include regular mums and dads, former gang members, kaumātua, and police officers. The event is at 65-67 Broadway on Saturday at 10am to 4pm and finishes on Sunday morning with an interdenominational church service organised by the community chaplain. For more information contact massivespeakout@gmail.com or 021 842 302.











