Northland is changing fire seasons. Photo / NZME

Most of Northland has moved to an open fire season - except for Ahipara, Te Aupouri Peninsula and Karikari Peninsula which have moved to a restricted fire season. An open fire season means people can light outdoor fires without a permit from Fire and Emergency New Zealand. A restricted fire season means an approved fire permit is needed to light a fire in the open. Visit www.checkitsalright.nz to check the fire season in your area.

Water incident death

More details have been released about the person who died in a water incident at Whangārei Heads on Sunday. Police said the deceased was a man in his 50s but they were unable to release his name while formal processes are still underway. The man got into trouble in the water at Urquharts Bay at about 9.30am on Sunday. He was unable to be revived. Police are making inquiries into the death on behalf of the coroner.

Wall planners

Maramataka Māori wall planners are now available as the Māori New Year approaches. Maramataka is a traditional Māori lunar calendar used to guide planting, harvesting, fishing, and hunting and offers insights and guidance for personal or business activity and productivity. The wall planners are produced by Northland Maramataka expert Heeni Hoterene and are available in hard copy and digital versions. Order at www.maramataka.co.nz

Ready for a spin

The Whangārei Record Fair, organised by Indigo Records and supported by Creative Northland, is on April 27. New and used vinyl records and some CDs will be up for grabs at the Whangārei Anglican Church Hall on Kamo Road from 10am to 4pm.

Cinema new wave

The 12th annual Aotearoa Surf Film Festival will take place at OneOneSix on Bank Street, Whangārei, tomorrow at 7pm. Tickets are $25 with limited cash-only door sales. Book online at Eventfinda.co.nz

Relay race at big game

Registration is now open for the nib ‘Little Legends’ $10k relay. The race will involve 10 junior rugby clubs and intermediate schools from around Auckland, North Harbour, and Northland which will compete in a half-time relay race, for a $10,000 prize, at the Blues vs Hurricanes match at Eden Park on Saturday, May 11. Register your team at the Blues website. Registrations close on April 29 at 5pm.

Regional winner

Northland farmer Caleb Eady, 30, has moved closer to clinching one of New Zealand’s top farming honours by winning the Season 56 Northern FMG Young Farmer of the Year title on Saturday. Eady will now face six other regional champions in the ultimate showdown, set to take place at Hamilton in July.