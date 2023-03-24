Young anglers in Northland have a chance to win big in the second annual Take a Sprat Fishing Competition. Photo / Supplied

Take a sprat fishing

While some of Northland’s most dedicated anglers are competing today on Ninety Mile Beach in the world’s biggest surfcasting contest, a much younger — but equally committed — group of fishers are hoping to win big in the second annual Take a Sprat Fishing Competition. The contest, organised by Kerikeri Community Childcare Trust, is open to teina (0-6 years) and tuakana (6-12 years) with prizes for longest snapper, kahawai and gurnard, as well as heaviest kina, tuatua and kutai (mussel). Fishing can take place anywhere in Tai Tokerau from 6am today. The weigh-in starts at 3pm at the DoC reserve at Kerikeri Basin, opposite the Stone Store, with prizegiving from 4pm. See the ‘Take a Sprat Fishing Competition’ page on Facebook for more information.

Easter Party

An Easter Party in the Far North on April 9 aims to raise money for Coast to Coast Cat Rescue group. The event will be held at the Riding for the Disabled arena at Waimate North Showgrounds from 10am to 3pm, and will include a bouncy castle, Easter egg hunts, raffles, kitten cuddles, races, kittens for adoption and games. The Coast to Coast Cat Rescue, a registered charity, was established last November to provide shelter, care and rehoming for unwanted or stray cats and kittens, with the help of volunteer foster carers. The Easter fundraiser will take gold coin donations or cash.

SH1 closed overnight

State Highway 1 through Dome Valley will be closed overnight next week to complete line marking and maintenance works. There will be a full road closure for five nights, weather dependent, between Sunday, March 26 and Thursday, March 30, from 9pm to 5am. This is rescheduled work due to unfavourable weather in February. Those travelling between Auckland and Wellsford during those times are advised to use SH16.

Cyclone relief fund pays out $37k

So far, the Far North Mayoral Relief Fund has received more than 50 applications for assistance and has paid out $36,792 to groups and individuals. Many of these initial payments have helped cover the cost of removing fallen trees, rubbish removal and skip hire, and roof and other minor repairs to houses not already covered by insurance. The recovery team is now visiting those with more complex requests for financial assistance. These include issues relating to reinstating property access, assistance for small businesses, and requests for new dwellings. Anyone needing help can find out more and apply to the fund via through www.fndc.govt.nz. Applications close on Friday, March 31.

Grants for community groups

The Te Hiku Community Board granted more than $27,000 to two community groups during its recent meeting. The board approved $7393 to Kaitaia City Rugby and Sports Club towards its 125-year jubilee and $20,000 to Coopers Beach Bowling Club for its carpark. A decision on a funding application from Karikari Peninsula Residents and Ratepayers group towards CCTV was deferred pending further information regarding alternative funding sources.

Ferry fare discount

A 50 per cent fare reduction for passengers on the Hokianga ferry Kohu Ra Tuarua has been extended until the end of June and will become permanent for Community Service Card holders from July 1, 2023. The discounted fares do not include vehicle services. The ferry passenger fare reduction began in April 2022 after the government introduced discounts on public transport to counter the rising cost of living. There have been several extensions to the discount which was due to expire at the end of this month. However, the government announced in February an extension of the discount for public transport users including ferry passengers until the end of June. The government noted that transport is the third biggest expense for households after housing and food, when announcing the extension. The fare reduction means a single journey for a passenger continues to be $1 until the end of June.