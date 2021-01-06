Northland news in brief: Far North fire callout, and firearms found in car by police

A Salt Air helicopter drops another 1000 litres of water on Wednesday morning's fire. Photo / Peter Jackson

Chopper douses fire

Fire crews from Kaitaia, Karikari and Whatuwhiwhi were called to Gill Rd, just north of Kaitaia's oxidation ponds, early yesterday morning. The alarm was raised at 4am, Kaitaia fire chief Craig Rogers saying an area of kikuyu, pampas and other vegetation just off the road was burning fiercely, flames rising 30m into the air. He initially estimated the blaze to be covering about a hectare, but later reduced that to less than half that. The blaze was well contained, thanks to a heavy dew and lack of wind, but Rogers called for a Salt Air helicopter to ensure it would not spread once daylight brought wind and rising temperatures. The fire was within 100m of the Awanui River, making a very short return trip for the chopper from water source to fire.

Firearms in car

Multiple firearms were found in a car stopped by police at traffic lights in Whangārei on Tuesday. Officers pulled the car over on Kamo Rd around 6.30pm and subsequently arrested a 48-year-old man. He is due to appear in the Whangārei District Court on Monday to face charges related to the unlawful possession of firearms and possession of cannabis.

Ahipara fire vigilance

Ahipara residents are being extra vigilant about calling in any possible fires since a massive blaze forced the evacuation of up to 100 homes, the coastal settlement's fire boss says. Ahipara fire chief Dave Ross said the brigade had been called out four times since the big fire including at 1am on Wednesday. While fires since the December 29 Gumfields blaze had been small, Ross was pleased locals were calling in any sign of smoke or flames. Ahipara's fireworks ban had also gained a lot of traction, he said. ''People are just jumping on anyone who tries letting off fireworks.''

Blaze inquiry delay

The outcome of an investigation into the cause of a massive fire at Ahipara could still be weeks away, Fire and Emergency NZ wildfire expert Rory Renwick says. Ground crews carried out a final sweep of the burnt area and packed up their gear on Monday, seven days after the fire started in the Gumfields Historic Reserve on December 29. ''We believe the perimeter is out but there could still be stuff smouldering in the middle,'' he said. Investigators had also completed their work at the scene but it could be four weeks — more if they had to deal with other major fires over summer — before they completed their inquiries and released their findings. The fire swept through 56ha of scrub and bush and forced the evacuation of up to 100 homes.

Smartphone photo workshops

These days, every smartphone has a camera, but not everybody knows how to use the.

For those people there are smartphone photography workshops in Whangārei offering tips and techniques. Learn to take great photos and edit with Snapseed App.

They are run by Multicultural Whangārei on January 14 and 21 from 9.30am to 2.30pm.

For inquiries and/or enrolments please contact Multicultural Whangārei on 09 430 0571 or Email: info@multiculturalwhangarei.co.nz