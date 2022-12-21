Police are warning Northlanders not to fall victim to puppy scams online this Christmas.

Watch out for puppy scams

A puppy is for life, but police are urging Northlanders not to fall for online scams this Christmas that fail to deliver. Police said at Christmas time we sometimes think we can get good deals through online traders and it’s not always the case. Sometimes there are people selling puppies which don’t exist. Some online trading sites and fake websites have been set up to sell puppies to buyers, sight-unseen. The public need to be careful not to fall into this trap, police said. Safety tips when buying a puppy online: Always buy from a reputable breeder or authentic seller if you can; ask to see the puppy first and meet in a public place if you are unable to go to their property; make sure a friend or family member is aware of the transaction details before you go; try to avoid making a transaction before meeting someone first and never deposit money into a person’s account without viewing the puppy first; trust your instincts, if it sounds like a scam, and it’s too good to be true it probably is.

Woman in custody over murder accessory charge

A Whangārei woman has been granted interim name suppression after appearing in court charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder. The woman, aged 32, appeared in Whangārei District Court on Wednesday before Judge Gene Tomlinson charged with being an accessory after the fact to the murder of Bob Kleiman, 56, who was found dead inside an Edge St property in Onerahi on October 27. She faced unrelated charges of obtaining by deception and money laundering. Her lawyer Martin Hislop applied for bail for the woman and asked for interim name suppression to her next appearance in the High Court at Whangārei on February 3. The judge agreed to interim suppression only until 1.30pm on Thursday, after which she can be named, unless she appeals to the High Court for continued interim suppression. Judge Tomlinson also refused bail and remanded the woman in custody to reappear on February 3.

Adventure playground to open today

The hugely anticipated Pohe Island Adventure Playground opens this afternoon. The challenging and large-scale adventure play space is located next to the Hātea Loop walk and the 272-space Pohe Island carpark off Riverside Drive. The park includes flying foxes, music toys, climbing frames and more. Whangārei District Council is encouraging visitors to stay away from fenced areas as there are some earthworks ongoing, and the toilet block is still being finished.

Hospital land sale proposal

Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand) is seeking feedback on a proposal to sell unused land next to the Bay of Islands Hospital site in Kawakawa. The land is on the southern side of the hospital and to the east of Greenacres Drive. It is currently in scrub and bush. The southern access road to the hospital passes through it. Feedback on the proposal to declare the land surplus and subsequent disposal can be submitted online via www.northlanddhb.org.nz. Submissions close on January 27.

Food bank to close

The Far North Community Foodbank is asking people to be proactive about their Christmas food needs. It will be closed from Thursday to January 9, but open on January 4. To visit, go to 6 South Rd, Kaitaia. Contact 09 408 0795, farnorthcommunityfoodbank@gmail.com, or farnorthcommunityfoodbank.com.



